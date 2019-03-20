The Justin-Siena High School boys lacrosse team beat Northgate-Walnut Creek, 7-6 on Tuesday.
The Braves (5-1 overall) opened the game with a 6-0 lead and held off a comeback attempt from Northgate in the second half.
Justin-Siena’s freshman goaltender, Jack Duffy, made several highlight-reel saves to hold off Northgate and the Braves prevailed in the end.
The Braves were led by Conor Machado with two goals and two assists, Liam Gleeson with a goal and an assist, Duffy with six saves, Jack Ryan with five ground balls and two caused turnovers, and Vincent Leichtfuss with a game-saving blocked shot.
“This was a scrappy win by the team. It was great to see what we do when our backs are against the wall. We won this game behind excellent defense and goal tending,” said coach John Murray.
Varsity Baseball
Las Lomas 9, Justin-Siena 7
Maxx Castellucci and Nolan Dunkle singled with no outs in the second inning. John Horn hit a three-run home run to center field.
Alex Kirley homered over the left field wall in the third inning.
Las Lomas-Walnut Creek battled back with a solo homer and grand slam.
Horn was 2 for 2, Alexander Kirley was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Dominic Moore was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Luigi Albano-Dito was 2-for-4, Castellucci was 2-for-4 with a double, and Dunkle was 2-for-4.
“We feel good about what we have and if this was a measuring stick game we are just a move or two away from taking off,” said coach Jeremy Tayson.
Varsity Softball
Justin-Siena 9, Sir Francis Drake 8
Clare Halsey came in to pitch the last 3 2/3 innings of the game to get the win for the Braves. Halsey struck out the last two batters of the game.
Justin-Siena battled back from a 7-4 deficit.
The Braves scored five runs in the sixth inning. Victoria Politz made two key catches.
Justin-Siena was led by Halsey (3-for-4, two-run home run, two RBIs), Jocelyn Stojack (3-for-4), Politz (2-for-3, RBI), Clare Garcia (1-for-4, double), Izzy Poulson (1-for-4, home run), Eleanor Meyers (1-for-3, double), and Michelle Lozano (1-for-3, RBI).
Prep Swimming
The St. Helena High swim team swept visiting Calistoga High and Rohnert Park’s Technology High on March 14.
The girls beat Tech 104-50 and Calistoga 100-30.
In the 200 medley relay, Thalia Osborne, Amelia Heitz, Dyani Lopez and Brooke Osborne took first place in 2:16.75, and teammates Ella Dunnington, Colleen Jeske, Emma Pierce and Blayney Adamson finished second in 2:43.20.
The 200 free saw Brooke Osborne place first and Pierce second, in 2:43.25 and 3:08.09.
In the 500 free, Heitz was first in 6:21.78 and Brooke Osborne second in 7:28.00.
In the 200 free relay, Adamson, Dunnington, Anais Laly and Jeske teamed to win in 2:16.69, and Larkin Dewyer, Sydney Becker, Megan Schweiger and Josephine Goldfarb were second in 2:37.40.
In the 100 breaststroke, Schweiger won in 55.80, Nicole Cia was fifth in 1:32.20 and Jeske was sixth in 1:37.20.
In the 100 butterfly, Lopez was first in 1:15.70.
In the 200 individual medley, Heitz was second in 2:36.80 and Thalia Osborne third in 2:49.10.
The 50 free saw Laly finish second and Dunnington third in 34.50 and 35.40.
In the 100 backstroke, Lopez was fourth and Dewyer fifth in 1:17.07 and 1:43.00.
The boys defeated Tech 91-60 and won by forfeit over Calistoga.
In the 200 medley relay, Reid Ivanoff, Rowan Knight, Joe Brawdy and Albie Rios were the runners-up by just nine hundredths of a second in 1:57.55.
Knight won the 200 free in 2:13.63 and Brawdy was second in 2:26.10.
The 200 IM saw Knight win in 2:13.63 and Brawdy take second in 2:26.10.
In the 50 free, Francis Aquilina won in 25.00 and Heitz was third in 33.50.
Aquilina won the 100 free in 56.86 and Rios was third in 1:11.50.
In the 500 free, Smith won in 6:17.47 and Heitz was third in 7:25.20.
The 100 back saw Knight win in 1:05.03 and Slaybaugh-Dappen place second in 1:11.70.
In the 200 free, Ivanoff was second in 2:12.50 and Will Slaybaugh-Dappen was third in 2:19.50.
Brawdy was second in the 100 fly in 1:01.05 and Rios was third in 1:20.80.
In the 200 free relay, Ivanoff, Brawdy, Aquilina and Smith were second in 1:45.05, and Heitz, Sebastiano Sainato, Rios and Slaybaugh-Dappen were third in 2:12.60.
The 100 breaststroke saw Ivanoff place second in 1:14.24 and Smith third in 1:14.90.
In the 400 free relay, Aquilina, Slaybaugh-Dappen, Smith and Knight were second in 3:49.76, getting edged out by .64 second.
The Saints next host Fort Bragg and Mendocino at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Mountain Biking
The St. Helena Thunderbirds had their second mountain biking race last weekend.
St. Helena competes in the NorCal division.
George Cutting, a sophomore, placed 10th out of 62 riders.
Mazzy Jones, a freshman, was 12th out of 31 riders.
Brandon Forgie, who has been moved up to JV, placed seventh out of 67 riders.
St. Helena also finished second in the team spirit competition.