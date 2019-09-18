The Napa High girls golf team improved to 6-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 278-321 Big Game win over Vintage on Tuesday at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park.
Devan Wickersham shot a 43 and Mara Zuidema a 45 for the Grizzlies to lead all scorers. Jazmyn Bell added a 61, Yesenia Contreras a 62, Avery Linn a 67 and Marissa Blackwood a 73.
For Vintage (2-4 VVAL), Sophie Saleh carded a 54, Kyli Cleveland a 62, Cierra Yeager a 63, Capri Russell a 70 and Ruth Staley a 72.
Varsity Girls Tennis
The Braves continued to dominate VVAL competition Tuesday with a 7-0 road victory over Napa High, winning their 18th consecutive match.
At first through fourth singles, in order, it was Priyanka Shanker over Sophia Mostow, 6-0, 6-0, Bella Rampa over Sophia Kroll, 6-1, 6-1, Presley Schultz over Cameron Wickersham, 6-4, 6-0, and Ashlyn Mills over Julie Solomon, 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles action, No. 1 players Megha Jackson and Lucia Lanzafame beat Natalie Maass and Elisa Cassiani, 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, it was Roses Newell and Kendall Manasse over Ava Moreci and Kalaya Jones, 6-2, 6-2. At third doubles, Libby Birkbeck and Julia Best defeated Elina Chaponis and Alana Valentine, 6-1, 6-2.
Justin-Siena improved to 3-0 in VVAL play and remained in a first-place tie with American Canyon (3-0 VVAL), which it will host at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Vintage (2-0 VVAL), which the Braves host next Tuesday.
Vintage 4, Sonoma Valley 3
The Crushers (2-0 VVAL) won their home opener Tuesday with three singles victories and one in doubles.
Jamie Pope won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, as did No. 3 Casey LeTourneau, 7-5, 6-2, and No. 4 Erin Meader, 6-1, 6-2. The Dragons’ No. 2 player edged Grace Christman, 2-6, 6-0, 10-4 tiebreak.
Vintage’s No. 1 doubles team of Rose Mooney and Morgan Wright won in a thriller, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 tiebreak. Sonoma Valley’s No. 2 team beat Eva Heiken and Gwen Stewart, 6-3, 6-1, and the No. 3 Dragons to outslugged Serena Kastella and Melissa Cortez, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 tiebreak.
Vintage’s notable exhibition doubles winners were Hannah Jonas and Lauren Barrett, and Ashley Hall and Caroline Simpkins, who pulled out a win on a third-set tiebreak.
Varsity Girls Water Polo
Justin-Siena 12, Napa 5
The Braves pulled off a big win over Napa High in Tuesday’s battle of last year’s VVAL co-champions at Napa Valley College, their 13th league victory in a row since falling 5-3 to the Grizzlies last September.
Coming off a 2-2 faring at the high-caliber Sierra Shootout tournament in Rocklin, Justin-Siena is now 6-4 overall and 4-0 in the VVAL.
Justin-Siena goalkeeper Twyla Borck made 18 saves, Sarah Reynolds had four goals, Meghan Hansen scored three, Jaxon Levy and Angelina Phinney each had two goals, Elle Baskerville scored one, and Maddie Vanoni had three steals.
Napa was led by Angelina Adams with three goals, while Anna Miller and Maddy Alexander each scored one.
Varsity Boys Water Polo
Napa 21, Justin-Siena 17
Freshman Kaliq Khan scored five goals to lead the victorious Grizzlies on Tuesday at Napa Valley College.
Also scoring for Napa (2-1, 1-0 VVAL) were Jack O’Connor with four goals, Aidan Ramblas, Lukas Opp and Kadel Hock with three apiece, Lucas Brandon with two each, and Nathan Schwarze with one.
Despite giving up 20-plus goals for the fourth straight game, the Braves (0-5, 0-3 VVAL) kept it close with a season-high 17 goals of their own.
Varsity Volleyball
Justin-Siena 3, Napa 0
The Braves won 25-21, 25-23, 25-21, improving to 2-1 in VVAL play and 4-5 overall.
“We came out pretty strong tonight,” said Justin-Siena head coach Chelsea Reilley. “We didn't play 75 points of perfect volleyball, but we did what it took to win. Our offense was on fire, we made good adjustments to Napa's hitters and strong servers as the match wore on, and had a number of players contribute to the win. Overall, I'm happy with the way we played and expect to continue playing at a high level.”
Junior outside hitter Megan Hanson led the team with 19 kills and added 6 digs and 3 aces. Senior outside hitter Eva Cleary had 11 kills, 2 aces and 2 digs. Freshman setter Mea Todd had 30 assists, 4 kills, 3 aces, and 4 digs.
Napa High head coach Kelly Van Winden was pleased to see her team take significant leads in each set. McCauley smith led the offense with 13 kills, Shannon Sowersby had 5 kills, and Samantha Sowersby had 28 assists before leaving the match with a concussion, according to Van Winden.
Napa High (3-4, 1-2 VVAL) has a bye Thursday before hosting Sonoma Valley (1-2 VVAL) on Tuesday.
“Our squad is impressive to watch play and while we are still learning how to close out the match, the spirit of this team is high,” Van Winden said.
Vintage 3, Sonoma Valley 1
The Crushers cruised to a 25-17, 21-25, 25-7, 27-25 VVAL road win
Tuesday night behind Maddie Klungel's 11 kills, 22 assists, 5 assists and 2 aces, and Julia Bodor's 15 blocks and 14 kills.
Also playing well were Olivia Ostler (7 kills), Krista Young (4 kills, 13 digs, 3 aces), Maddie Flohr (8 kills, 5 digs, 3 aces) and Elisa Gonzalez (8 assists, 2 kills).
Vintage hosts Petaluma on Thursday.
Petaluma 3, American Canyon 0
The Trojans swept the visiting Wolves after a tight first set, 27-25, 25-20, 25-20 on Tuesday night.
For American Canyon, Caytlin Capulong had 14 digs and 3 aces, Caitlyn Abuan 8 kills and 9 digs, and Giselle Torres 14 assists and 4 kills.
Kelseyville 3, St. Helena 0
The Saints moved to 2-1 in NCL I play and 7-10 overall when the Knights handed them a three-set loss, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14, at Kelseyville on Tuesday.
The Knights, the defending league champs, improved to 9-3 overall and 3-0 in league play.
For St. Helena, Dyani Lopez had 3 kills, Ellie Blakeley had 2 kills and 11 digs, Ella White and Carter Dahline had 1 kill each, and Kaitlyn Glakeler had 9 assists.
Last week, the Saints opened league play with two wins, beating Willits in four sets (25-10, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23) and Lower Lake in five (22-25, 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12).
The Saints then went 2-3 in a tournament at Sonoma Valley on Saturday, Sept. 14. They beat Richmond and Antioch, 2-0 each, before dropping their next three matches by 2-0 scores to Redwood, Liberty and Sonoma Valley.
They’ll host Middletown (7-12, 0-2 NCL I) on Thursday.
Boys Soccer
St. Helena 4, Kelseyville 1
St. Helena continued its winning ways this week, beating Kelseyville 4-1 on the road Tuesday to push its winning streak to six games.
The Saints are now 3-0 in North Central League I play and 5-1-1 on the season.
Since playing to a draw against Calistoga on Aug. 28, the Saints have rattled off consecutive wins against St. Vincent (6-1), Technology (4-2), Sonoma Academy (3-1), Willits (2-1), Lower Lake (6-0) and now Kelseyville.
They’ll look to keep the streak alive when they host Middletown on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
St. Helena 4, Kelseyville 0
The Saints improved to 4-1 on the season and 3-0 in NCL I play with a 4-0 win at Kelseyville on Tuesday.
After falling to Roseland University Prep 2-1 in their season opener, the Saints have won their last four games. They beat Technology 4-0 on Sept. 3, Willits 3-0 on Sept. 10, and Lower Lake 4-1 on Sept. 12.
They host defending league champion Middletown (7-3-1, 4-0 NCL I) on Thursday.
Upper Lake 6, Calistoga 3
Lizbet Escobedo recorded a hat trick against Upper Lake on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats lost to the Cougars, 6-3, to drop to 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in NCL III play.
Calistoga also fell in its opener to Credo, 6-0, last Wednesday.
JV Volleyball
Napa 2, Justin-Siena 0
The Grizzlies won 25-10, 25-23 at Justin-Siena on Tuesday night, as Josie Zuidema served 3 aces and Isabella Berger ran the offense well.
For Justin-Siena, sophomore outside hitter Kailey Magel had 2 kills, 2 digs, and 2 aces, sophomore libero Emily Barba added 5 digs, and freshman libero Gabriella George had 4 digs.
Vintage 2, Sonoma Valley 1
Maddie McPhee had 9 assists and Makenzie Wallace 7 assists and a kill as the visiting Crushers rallied for an 18-25, 25-7, 15-10 league win Tuesday night.
Evelyn Gillis haf 6 kills and 6 digs, Gemma Bahnsen 3 kills and 2 blocks, Lyla Cosper 2 kills and a block, and Reese Larson 7 digs, a 7-point service run and 2 aces.
Petaluma 2, American Canyon 1
The Trojans came back to defeat the visiting Wolves on Tuesday night, 21-25, 25-18, 15-7, as errors kept the visitors from executing their offense. American Canyon was led by Charlize Francisco (6 digs, 7 kills), Nya Ballesteros (3 kills), Gabriella Trinidad (4 digs, 1 kill), Madison Gramlick (9 digs, 2 kills) and Coleen Palencia (4 kills), Alexa Berry (6 blocks, 4 kills), Emily Bit (1 kill), Aliya Merino (1 block), Selah Hmun (1 block), Carissa Lee (5 assists, 3 kills), Vyvylyn Tran (6 assists), Jackie Mendoza (10 digs) and Leila Adel (9 digs).
The Wolves were coming off a second-place finish at Saturday’s Healdsburg Tournament, where they got strong front row support from Berry (12 blocks, 27 kills), Jade Galvan (4 blocks, 5 kills), Emily Bit (1 block, 5 digs, 2 kills) and Hmun (5 blocks, 10 kills). Leading the offensive attack were Trinidad (4 aces, 10 digs, 13 kills), Merino (8 digs, 2 kills), Palencia (7 digs, 4 kills), Ballesteros (6 digs, 6 kills), Francisco (24 digs, 6 kills) and Gramlick (6 aces, 24 digs, 9 kills). Directing the offense were Tran (9 aces, 20 digs, 36 assists) and Lee (8 aces, 10 digs, 13 assists), with defensive support coming from Mendoza (8 aces, 31 digs) and Adel (25 digs).
Freshman Volleyball
Sonoma Valley 2, Vintage 1
The Dragons downed the visiting Crushers 23-25, 25-17, 15-12. For Vintage, Bev Bolen had 9 digs, Alex Whipple 9 assists, 4 aces and 1 block, Raquel Stevens 4 kills, Sofia Lopez 3 kills and Lyla Kaufman 2 blocks.