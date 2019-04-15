The Saints used an eight-run fifth inning to put the Wolverines away 15-1 in five innings at Willits on Friday for their fifth straight win. They’re now in sole possession of first place in the NCL I with a 5-1 record and are 9-7 on the season.
Jack Adkins went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Saints offensively, while Luis Robledo was 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Caleb Jeske was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Jonathan Gamble was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Sam Coltrin was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Stacy Nelson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Caleb Granados went the distance on the mound, allowing just three hits and no earned runs while striking out seven and walking two.
The Saints will go for their sixth straight win against second-place Kelseyville (8-6, 5-2 NCL I), which handed St. Helena its lone loss of league play this season.
Credo 23, Calistoga 4 (5 inn.)
The Wildcats’ North Central League II matchup with Credo was close early but got out of hand quickly on Friday at Calistoga High.
Calistoga trailed 4-3 heading into the second inning but allowed the Gryphons (4-3, 4-1 NCL II) to score 12 runs in the frame. Credo added three more runs in the third and then four more in the fourth. Calistoga (1-4, 0-3 NCL II) got a run back in their half of the fourth.
Individual stats were not available.
It was Calistoga’s first game since March 19. They’ve had seven of their 12 scheduled games either postponed or cancelled, mainly due to rain.
JV Baseball
Justin-Siena 5, San Rafael 2
The Braves broke a no-hitter open in the sixth inning on a Braden Snoke double before rallying late for a 5-2 win over the Bulldogs in a non-league matchup of former Marin County Athletic League foes at San Rafael on Saturday.
Justin-Siena (8-4, 2-2 Vine Valley Athletic League) scored four runs in the sixth and added an insurance run in the seventh.
Miguel Ramos paced the Braves offensively, going 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored while Nick Zeiter hit a two-run double that gave his team the lead in the decisive sixth inning. He later scored and finished the day 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Sophomore Chris Duffy (1-1) got the win after relieving freshman starter Gianni Natuzzi in the fourth inning. Freshman Madden Edwards finished the game out and earned the save after working out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh.
Justin-Siena travels down the street to take on Vintage in a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Justin-Siena 7, Sonoma Valley 2
Behind a complete game from Keith Binz, the Braves defeated the Dragons in a VVAL game on Friday at home.
Binz allowed four hits and two runs and struck out one and walked one, needing only 80 pitches to go all seven innings. He retired the last 13 Sonoma Valley (3-7, 1-3 VVAL) batters in a row.
Trailing 2-0 in the third, the Braves scored a run in their half of the inning before breaking things open with four runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Edwards led the way offensively for the Braves with a two-run double, his lone hit of the day. Also accounting for offense were Natuzzi (1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored), Max Zuntz (1-for-3, two runs scored), Zeiter (1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored), Daniel Kelley (1-for-3 with a run scored), Snoke (1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored) and Jackson Dann (0-for-1 with two runs scored).
St. Helena 15, Willits 3 (5 inn.)
The Saints won their third straight game, and second consecutive by run-rule, on the road against Willits on Friday.
They led 4-2 after one and added five more runs in the third before putting the game away with two runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth to improve to 7-7 on the season.
Jasper Henry paced the Saints offensively, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs. He also scored two runs. Orlando Segura went a perfect 5-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored, Rhen Bothoff went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Liam Gilson went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Gilson also got the start on the mound and went the full five innings. He struck out 11 and allowed five hits and three runs (two earned) and walked two.
Varsity Softball
St. Helena 14, Willits 7
The Saints broke a 6-6 tie in the sixth inning and went on to double up the Wolverines at Willits on Friday to improve to 6-6 on the season and 2-2 in the North Central League I.
St. Helena trailed 4-1 early but scored six runs in the fourth inning. Willits (3-6, 1-5 NCL I) responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to even things at 6-6.
The Saints then scored four runs in the sixth and added three more in the seventh to turn a close game into a lopsided affair.
Sophomore Carter Dahline pitched all seven innings, allowing nine hits and three earned runs while striking out five and walking three. She was also 4-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and two runs scored.
Gabriella Vega-Zepeda was also 4-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored, Cecilia Columb was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, Alexandra Hill was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, Holly Staid was 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored and Marylu Avina was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Coed tennis
St. Helena 5, Cloverdale 0
The Saints remained unbeaten on the courts with another 5-0 sweep, this one over Cloverdale on Friday.
In singles, No. 1 Kellen Maher swept Javier Hernandez 6-1, 6-2, No. 2 Holland Smith swept Arizbeth Gomzez 6-1, 6-0 and No. 3 Elliot Dunham swept Alex Visconti 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, No. 1 pair Antoine Parr and Alex Sklan beat Grace Messenger and Ivan Quezada 6-0, 6-2 and No. 2 pair George Conwell and Ivan Rodriguez beat Alexis Leyva/ Jimmy Pope 6-2, 6-3.