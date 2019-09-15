St. Helena track and field star Harper McClain kicked off her cross country career in style at the 35th Annual Ed Sias Invitational on Saturday.
The junior distance runner put up the fastest overall time out of the 588 entrants in the girls division with a time of 11 minutes, 40.8 seconds. Her time was 27 seconds better than the second-place finisher and was the ninth fastest time ever run on the course.
On the boys' side, freshmen Cleo McClain and Andrew Hileman finished 23rd and 67th in their division, respectively. Cleo McClain ran a time of 12:49.9, while Hileman clocked in at 13:48.6.
Senior Jordan Reilly finished his race in a time of 11:04.5, good for 13th out of 150 in his division.
Justin-Siena junior Jacob Guiducci was the top boys finisher for the Braves, coming in at 11:44.1 for 42nd in his division. Freshman Olivia Janerico had the best time for the Braves on the girls' side with a 14:52, 26th in her division.
College Volleyball
Las Positas 3, Napa Valley College 0
The Napa Valley College volleyball team fell to Las Positas in Livermore on Wednesday, 25-14, 25-11, 25-15 in a nonconference match.
Olivia Herrick had five kills and five digs, Cassidy Schweizer four kills, seven service aces and four digs, and Sophia Green 13 digs and three aces to lead the Storm.
Myla Jacobo and Maryanna Reyes each had a kill, Schweizer four blocks, Madeline David two blocks for Napa Valley (2-3), which competes in the Foothill Challenge this Wednsday in Los Altos Hills.
JV Football
Vintage 57, Bellarmine Prep 15
The Crushers racked up five interceptions, two by Mo Schaumkel – who returned them for 99- and 30-yard touchdowns – and one each by Noah Tanpoco, Jose Rodarte and Bryce Powers on Friday night at San Jose City College.
Rebounding from a 43-12 loss to Acalanes, Vintage (3-1) also rushed for almost 400 yards and six touchdowns – two each by Tytan Bradley and Schaumkel and one apiece by Justin Ray and Jaycob Gilberto. Landon Leal added a 30-yard field goal.
“The team bounced back nicely by having a good week of practice,” Vintage head coach Kyle Schuh said. “Coach (Josh) DeGarmo and his defensive staff did a great job with the defense and correcting errors from the week before. Offensively, Coach (Andrew) Downing and Coach (Conrad) Alvarez had the run game back on track.”
The Crushers are off next Friday night before opening Vine Valley Athletic League play against Casa Grande in their homecoming game.
“Looking forward to the bye week to recoup physically and mentally for league play,” Schuh added.