St. Helena distance running star Harper McClain continued to add to her impressive resume with a top-five finish at the 39th annual Woodbridge Cross Country Classic, a national invititation-only race in Corona, California.
McClain finished the three-mile race in 16 minutes, 23.9 seconds, a personal record and the third-fastest time for a girl in the three-mile in Redwood Empire History, according to redwoodempirerunning.com. She finished fourth in the race out of a field of 187 other premier high cross-country runners nationwide.
Corie Smith of Buchanan High School in Clovis, turned in the best time in 16:04.8.
Also competing in the event were St. Helena High freshmen Cleo McClain and Andrew Hileman, who finished 73rd and 291st, respectively, out of 400 entrants in the boys frosh division. Cleo McClain crossed the finish line in 18:23, while Hileman did it in 21:21.