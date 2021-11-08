Napa Valley Prep Report: Upvalley soccer teams in semis, Justin girls water polo, volleyball still alive

It’s going to be another busy Tuesday and Wednesday for Napa Valley high school teams in the playoffs.

The Justin-Siena girls tennis team earned the No. 13 seed in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs, but will host fourth-seeded Piedmont in the first round at 2 p.m. Tuesday because the Braves are a league champion.

Also on Tuesday, the Justin-Siena volleyball team (18-8) earned the No. 15 seed in the Northern California playoffs and will open at University Prep (37-5) of Redding at 6 p.m. The Braves received the invite for reaching the NCS Division 4 semifinals, where they lost to eventual section champion Cardinal Newman.

On Wednesday, both Upvalley boys soccer teams will play in NCS semifinals.

In Division 2, fifth-seeded Calistoga stunned No. 4 College Prep at Tom Bates Sports Complex in Berkeley on Friday afternoon on penalty kicks, 4-2, to advance to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. semi at No. 1 seed Sonoma Academy in Santa Rosa.

Later Friday night, fifth-seeded St. Helena finally avenged its only two losses of the season by beating league opponent Cloverdale on the road, 2-0. The Saints (18-2) will play their semifinal at No. 1 Fortuna (18-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In girls water polo on Wednesday, No. 6 seed Justin-Siena will visit No. 2 Carondelet in a NCS Division 2 playoff semifinal at the Carondelet Sports Complex in Walnut Creek at 7:30 p.m.