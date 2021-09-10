Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage and AmCan 2-0 in VVAL girls tennis

The visiting Braves swept the Dragons in their VVAL opener Thursday night, 25-15, 25-23, 25-20.

Leading Justin-Siena in kills were sophomores Anna Hanson and Reagan Brumfield.

Eleanor Meyers, Jordan Washington and Hanson “ruled the net and made the Sonoma offense have to constantly adjust,” head coach Kate Reilley added.

Erin Edora and Brumfield controlled the defense as the Braves’ dig leaders. The Braves served 10 aces.

Justin-Siena came out strong in the first set, leading the entire match. Sonoma Valley fought hard to get back in the game, Reilley said, but the Braves controlled the tempo of the game and never let up.

“What a night. What a way to start the season,” she said. “The energy in the Sonoma gym always makes it a fun game. Our girls went in fired up and ready to work hard, and they did just that. The girls executed our game plan to perfection and I couldn't be prouder. We will enjoy this win and go back to work next week to take on Casa Grande at home on Tuesday.”

Justin-Siena’s freshman and JV squads both lost very close three-set matches at Sonoma Valley.

