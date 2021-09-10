Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage and AmCan 2-0 in VVAL girls tennis

The Vintage High girls tennis team defeated visiting crosstown rival Napa High on Tuesday, 7-0, losing just one game in the Vine Valley Athletic League opener for each team.
Winning 6-0, 6-0 in singles were No. 1 Jamie Pope over Zariel Robles, No. 2 Erin Meader over Kaelin Paringit, No. 3 Sierra Tenbrook over Julia Bui, and No. 4 Caroline Simpkins by forfeit.
In doubles, No. 1 players Gwen Stewart and Lucie Poer won 6-0, 6-0 over Madeline Kroll and Isabelle Graffigna. The No. 2 team of sisters Angela and Angelica Ceballos rolled 6-1, 6-0 over Georgia Morris and Ella Surberg, and the No. 3 team of sisters Kailey and Gianna Wilkins blanked Brianna Bulman and Jessie Jessup, 6-0, 6-0.
Vintage went on to beat visiting Casa Grande 5-2 with the same ladder on Thursday.
In singles, Pope won 6-0, 6-0, Meader won 6-1, 6-3, Tenbrook dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision, and Simpkins fell 6-0, 6-4. In doubles, Stewart and Poer prevailed 7-5, 7-6, the Ceballos sisters won 6-2, 6-0, and the Wilkins sisters rolled 6-0, 6-0.
Also on Thursday, Napa fell 7-0 at American Canyon (2-0 VVAL), which was coming off Tuesday’s 4-3 nailbiter over Casa Grande in Petaluma.
Winning for the Wolves in singles — from No. 1 through No. 4, respectively — were Ezrielle Llave, 6-0, 6-0 over Robles, Katie Ayers, 6-0, 6-2 over Kayla Fuqua, Morgan Crowell, 6-1, 6-0 over Paringit, and Emily Satake, 6-1, 6-0 over Kroll.
In doubles, it was No. 1 players Kylie Dickinson and Elizabeth King over Bui and Graffigna, 6-1, 6-2; the No. 2 team of Abby Alejandrino and Marlene Razo-Diaz over Morris and Surberg, 6-1, 6-1; and No. 3 pair Angela Acero and Nicole Rodriguez over Stefania Llamas and Bulman, 6-2, 6-0.
Justin-Siena 7, Sonoma Valley 0
Hosting Sonoma Valley in their VVAL opener on Thursday, the Braves pushed their four-year regular-season win streak to 40 matches and improved to 2-0 overall.
At No. 1 through No. 4 singles, in order, it was Bella Rampa over Sophia Vogt, 6-0, 6-0; Bryn Hogan over Solana Staes, 6-0, 6-0; Naveena Jackson over Rosie Houghton, 6-1, 6-0; and Megha Jackson over Natalie Wetzel, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, No. 1 players Tatum Newell and Jesilyn Beaulac downed Grace Utnehmer and Camille Phillips, 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Kendall Manasse and Carina Dunbar put away Sierra Pine and Kate Llodra, 6-1, 6-0; and, in the most competitive match, Margaret Cooke and Michaela Pucci scratched out a 7-5, 6-3 over Keira Sheldon and Peyton Rosa.
Varsity Girls Water Polo
Redwood 18, Justin-Siena 7
The Giants came out strong and initiated the counterattack scoring before the Braves could find their rhythm in Thursday’s contest between former Marin County Athletic League rivals in Larkspur.
Justin-Siena senior Sarah Reynolds began to demand her space and advantage at 2-meter offense and netted 2 of her 4 goals in the second quarter, scoring on more than half of her attempts. Fellow senior Madelayne Vanoni added 2 goals on long-range outside shots, and Elle Baskerville scored with a rocket from the perimeter. Leading a defense that made for intermittent changes in momentum, juniors Taylor Blakely and Carlie Fiorito each posted 2 steals apiece, and goalkeeper Twyla Borck blocked 7 strong shots by Redwood.
“The girls’ collective attack, offensive initiative taken by the returning players, and overall team cohesion is all on the rise,” said the Braves’ first-year head coach, Ryen Flint.
Justin-Siena began competing Friday in the Acalanes Invitational, which wraps up Saturday in Lafayette.
Varsity Girls Golf
Justin-Siena 260, Napa 264
The Braves edged the Grizzlies in a VVAL match at Vintner’s Golf Course in Yountville on Thursday.
Justin-Siena (2-0 VVAL) got an outstanding performance from Natalie Krystal, who had 2 pars and a birdie, while Brooklyn Blankenship had another solid performance with three pars.
Varsity Volleyball
Justin-Siena 3, Sonoma Valley 0
The visiting Braves swept the Dragons in their VVAL opener Thursday night, 25-15, 25-23, 25-20.
Leading Justin-Siena in kills were sophomores Anna Hanson and Reagan Brumfield.
Eleanor Meyers, Jordan Washington and Hanson “ruled the net and made the Sonoma offense have to constantly adjust,” head coach Kate Reilley added.
Erin Edora and Brumfield controlled the defense as the Braves’ dig leaders. The Braves served 10 aces.
Justin-Siena came out strong in the first set, leading the entire match. Sonoma Valley fought hard to get back in the game, Reilley said, but the Braves controlled the tempo of the game and never let up.
“What a night. What a way to start the season,” she said. “The energy in the Sonoma gym always makes it a fun game. Our girls went in fired up and ready to work hard, and they did just that. The girls executed our game plan to perfection and I couldn't be prouder. We will enjoy this win and go back to work next week to take on Casa Grande at home on Tuesday.”
Justin-Siena’s freshman and JV squads both lost very close three-set matches at Sonoma Valley.
American Canyon 3, Napa 0
Alexa Berry had 9 kills and Giselle Torres had 8 kills, 5 aces and 14 assists as the undefeated Wolves visited Napa on Tuesday and swept the Grizzlies, 25-16, 25-21, 25-20, to stay atop the VVAL.
Samantha Cruz had 5 aces, Ariana Pacheco had 5 kills and 12 digs, Vyvylyn Tran had 12 digs, and Nalani Bustos had 15 assists for American Canyon (7-0, 2-0 VVAL).
Vintage 3, Napa 0
The Crushers came back from a 24-22 deficit to pull out the first set, 26-24, before cruising 25-16 in the second set and withstanding a late Grizzlies run to win the third set 25-17 Tuesday night against the visiting Grizzlies.
Vintage got strong play from Maria Bodor (12 digs, 10 kills, 13 assists), Krista Young (8 digs, 8 kills, 3 aces), Evelyn Gillis (12 digs, 2 aces), Peyton Williams (7 kills, 2 blocks), Gemma Bahnsen (7 kills, 2 blocks), Maddie Flohr (6 kills, 7 digs, 100% serving), Maddie McPhee (10 assists, 100% serving, 3 digs) and Alex Whipple (8 assists, 2 kills, 2 digs).
The Crushers finished a 2-2 preseason with a five-set loss at Tamalpais on Aug. 31 after falling on the road to the strong attack of Maria Carrillo in three sets on Aug. 26.
Leading Vintage in those two matches were Bodor (6 kills, 13 digs, 14 assists), Gillis (14 digs, 3 assists, 100% serving), Flohr (2 aces, 6 kills, 10 digs), Williams (2 blocks, 6 kills), Whipple (2 blocks, 3 kills, 10 digs), Bahnsen (4 digs, 8 kills, 2 blocks) and Young (21 digs, 10 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces).
JV Volleyball
American Canyon 2, Napa 0
The Wolves improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the VVAL with Thursday’s 25-11, 25-7 victory at Napa High.
“The team played very well tonight,” coach Rick Manibusan said. “They stayed with the game plan and were focused.”
Leading the blockers were Isabella Trinidad (2 blocks, 3 digs, 4 kills), Ava Berry (1 block 3 digs, 4 kills) and Cassandra Kenning (1 block, 2 digs, 5 kills). Coordinating the offense were Maleia Magaoay (1 ace, 7 assists) and Sophia Bernabe (2 aces, 7 assists, 2 kills). Balanced offense came from Isabella Avila (2 aces, 10 digs, 1 kill), Danielle Abuan (1 dig, 1 kill), Adrienne Nicolas (3 digs, 1 kill) and Vanessa Vidriales-Zarate (2 aces, 2 digs, 1 kill). Defending the back court were Jasmine Gallegos (8 digs), Jaelyn Denina (5 digs) and Keana Resultay (7 digs).
Vintage 2, Napa 0
Coming off nonleague wins over Tamalpais and Maria Carillo, the Crushers swept Tuesday’s match behind kill leaders Chloe Barrett and Beverly Bolen, digs leader Audrey Jonas, and assists leader Melanie McPhee.
Freshman Volleyball
Vintage 2, Napa 0
Coming off nonleague wins over Tamalpais and Maria Carillo, the Crushers won 25-9, 25-16 on Tuesday behind Stella Borzoni’s 2 blocks, 3 kills and 2 aces, Audrey Manley’s 6 aces, and Angie Rubalcava’s 5 aces.
Gordon Anderson, who will be inducted into the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
