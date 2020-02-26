Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage baseball beats Analy in opener

With February temperatures in the mid 70s in Sebastopol, the Vintage High baseball team warmed to the task by beating Analy in its season opener Tuesday.
It was an extremely clean and well-played baseball game for February, Crushers head coach Rich Anderson said, adding that the Crushers needed all five pitchers he used to be nearly perfect to secure the 1-0 win over the Tiger.
Vintage out-hit the Tigers 8-3 and mustered the only run after loading the bases with no outs in the third inning. Ian Avalos and Gavin Rabanal picked up multiple hits, catcher Boden Cooke doubled to go along with a strong showing behind the plate, and Nick Schuttish, Davide Migotto and Jake Whipple each had a single.
Dylan Rody got the Crushers’ pitching staff off to a sterling start with three solid innings, striking out three while walking none on an economical 22 pitches.
“Dylan got us going,” Anderson said. “He had great presence and tempo. He set the tone for the rest of the staff.”
The rest of the Vintage pitchers continued to put up zeroes for the game. “It was a parade of one-inning guys,” Anderson said.
Jake Whipple relieved Rody on the mound and was followed by Jayge Campbell, who had a strong fifth inning before getting into trouble in the sixth by putting two runners on with no outs. However, Theo Llewelyn came in to grind out his first varsity inning by denying Analy any runs. Connor Smith closed out the game for the save with a 1-2-3 seventh.
“We wanted to get off to a fast start and, pitching-wise and defensively, we did,” said Anderson. “Theo really had to compete in that tough inning and he proved he can get tough outs.”
The Crushers’ error-free defense seemed to give their pitchers confidence throughout the game.
“We had some solid at-bats early, but we looked a bit frustrated at the plate as the game continued,” Anderson said. “Our guys will soon see that offense is about pressuring the defense and scoring runs, not just about hits.”
Vintage hosts Santa Rosa at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
St. Patrick-St. Vincent 7, Justin-Siena 4
The Braves, a North Coast Section Division III program the last three seasons after being moved up under competitive equity rules on the heels of three straight NCS title game appearances from 2014-2016, came out swinging in their return to Division IV in Tuesday’s season opener in Vallejo.
Nick Andrews, Keith Binz and Noah Young hit line-drive singles on the first four pitches of the game and Justin-Siena batted around, grabbing a 3-0 lead. The Braves took a 4-3 lead into the fifth, when the Bruins hung 4 runs on the board to take a take the lead for good, 7-4.
Justin-Siena put two runners on base in the top of the sixth for Young, but his potential extra-base line drive into the gap was snared by standout St. Pat’s center fielder Devin Dennis.
“We wanted to challenge ourselves out of the gate this year and we showed that that challenge was accepted,” Braves head coach Jeremy Tayson said. “St. Pat's is a strong, playoff-caliber club and baseball decided this one, which as a program is what you want – not beat yourself and (instead) let the game decide it.”
Clay Dunkle pitched the first three-plus innings for Justin-Siena, allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits, 3 walks and 3 strikeouts. Andrews pitched the next two innings and took the loss, allowing 4 runs (2 earned) on 4 hits, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts. Madden Edwards pitched a perfect sixth with no strikeouts.
The Braves host Kelseyville at noon Saturday.
Varsity Softball
Justin-Siena 10, El Molino 5
Eleanor Meyers and the Braves both improved to 3-0 as the sophomore pitcher held the visiting Lions from Forestville to 2 earned runs on 6 hits, 10 strikeouts and no walks on 64 pitches.
“Eleanor just keeps getting stronger with each game we play,” Braves head coach Tim Garcia said. “She is a fierce competitor and shows it when she's in the circle.”
Abby Maciel had a home run, double, 4 RBIs and 2 runs scored and Paige Horn had a solo homer, single, RBI and 2 runs scored to lead Justin-Siena’s 13-hit attack. The Braves struck out only 6 times and drew 3 walks.
“It was a strong showing from the total team,” Garcia said. “A lot of the girls were under the weather and we were missing several key players, and they still found a way to grind it out for the win.”
The Braves visit Hercules at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.