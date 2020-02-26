Napa Valley Prep Report: Vintage baseball beats Analy in opener

With February temperatures in the mid 70s in Sebastopol, the Vintage High baseball team warmed to the task by beating Analy in its season opener Tuesday.

It was an extremely clean and well-played baseball game for February, Crushers head coach Rich Anderson said, adding that the Crushers needed all five pitchers he used to be nearly perfect to secure the 1-0 win over the Tiger.

Vintage out-hit the Tigers 8-3 and mustered the only run after loading the bases with no outs in the third inning. Ian Avalos and Gavin Rabanal picked up multiple hits, catcher Boden Cooke doubled to go along with a strong showing behind the plate, and Nick Schuttish, Davide Migotto and Jake Whipple each had a single.

Dylan Rody got the Crushers’ pitching staff off to a sterling start with three solid innings, striking out three while walking none on an economical 22 pitches.

“Dylan got us going,” Anderson said. “He had great presence and tempo. He set the tone for the rest of the staff.”

The rest of the Vintage pitchers continued to put up zeroes for the game. “It was a parade of one-inning guys,” Anderson said.