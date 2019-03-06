The Vintage High boys tennis team lost one singles match and one in doubles in defeating host Sonoma Valley 5-2 on Tuesday, improving to 2-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League play and overall.
It was a much closer match than the team score indicated, as three of the four singles matches went to third-set tiebreakers.
Winning in singles for Vintage were No. 1 Lucas Bollinger, 6-1, 6-1 over Carlos Rubio, No.3 Jackson Cole, 7-5, 1-6, 10-6 over Erik Serbicki, and No. 4 Paul Saleh, 7-5, 3-6, 10-2 over Sam Eisiger. Sonoma Valley's No. 2 player, Trevor Griggs-Demmin, rallied past Connor Castelazo, 4-6, 6-4, 10-3.
In doubles. the No. 2 Vintage team of Justin Bericca and Finn Glascott defeated Julian Hewitt and Dominik Garcia, 6-0, 6-2, and the Crushers' No. 3 team of Andrew Diana and Alex Housley blanked Tristan Anderson and Mason Cox, 6-0, 6-0. The Dragons' No. 1 team of Skye States and Lucas Llodra downed Adam Maxson and Antonio Fernandez, 6-4, 6-4.
"Vintage is the team to beat and we will be ready when we meet them later in the season," said Sonoma Valley coach Walt Williams, whose Dragons (1-1 VVAL) are scheduled to visit American Canyon on Thursday.
Vintage hosts Napa High in its next match on Tuesday.
Varsity Softball
St. Helena 4, Drake 2
The Saints softball team opened its season last Thursday with a 4-2 win at Sir Francis Drake High School.
The Saints (1-0) scored their four runs on five hits. They plated a run in the first and fourth innings and then two more in the sixth to hold off the Pirates (0-1).
No individual stats were available.
The Saints’ next game is scheduled for Thursday when they’ll host Berean Christian (0-1). First pitch is slated for 4 p.m.
Varsity Baseball
Lick-Wilmerding 11, St. Helena 8
A five-run seventh inning wasn’t enough for the Saints to pull out a win over Lick-Wilmerding on Saturday in an 11-8 loss that dropped St. Helena to 1-3 on the season.
The Saints held a brief 2-1 lead after the first inning but the Tigers (2-2) retook control with a three-run second inning. St. Helena got a run back in the third but Lick-Wilmerding scored two runs in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and then tacked on another in their half of the seventh to lead 11-3 going into the bottom half of the inning.
The Saints put together a nice rally in the seventh thanks to RBIs from Caleb Jeske, Caleb Granados and Jonathan Gamble but it ultimately wasn’t enough to dig out of the hole.
Stacy Nelson (1-1) took the loss on the mound after he gave up six runs, three earned, and five hits over his four innings of work. Jack Adkins relieved him in the fifth and struck out five over his two innings of work but also surrendered four runs, two earned, on three hits and two walks. Jeske went the last inning, struck out one and allowed two hits and a run to score.
Offensively, the Saints totaled 10 hits and only struck out twice. Jeske paced the Saints with a 3-for-4 day with an RBI and a run scored. Luis Robledo was 1 for 2 with two walks and two RBIs, Granados was 1 for 4 with two RBIs, Gamble was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Adkins was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Zac Flood also went 1 for 4 and scored three runs.
Defensively, the Saints committed five errors and only six of the Tigers’ 11 runs were earned.
The Saints will look to snap their two-game skid on Thursday when they host Healdsburg. First pitch for the varsity game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Making Waves Academy 3, Calistoga 0
The Calistoga baseball team was blanked 3-0 in its season opener last Thursday at Making Waves Academy in Richmond.
The Wildcats (0-1) managed only three hits, struck out nine times at the plate, but drew six walks and were perfect on their seven stolen base attempts.
Freshman Jonathan Koffler was 1 for 4, while juniors Jesus Rojas-Mendoza and Adan Rodriguez were each 1 for 3.
Rodriguez also took the mound for Calistoga. He struck out eight and allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings of work. Rojas-Mendoza also pitched 1/3 of an inning and recorded a strike out.
Making Waves (2-0) scored one run in the third and two in the sixth.
Calistoga’s next scheduled game, a bout at Anderson Valley on Friday, has been cancelled due to rain.
The Wildcats’ next game is their home opener against Sonoma Academy scheduled for March 15.
JV Baseball
Vintage 15, St. Helena 1
The Saints JV team suffered a 15-1 run-rule loss at Vintage on Saturday. The Saints scored their only run on an RBI single from Emmet Bowen in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. But the lead was short-lived as Vintage evened things up at 1-1 in the third before exploding for three runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and six in the sixths.
Vintage (3-0) was paced offensively by Reid McCaffrey (3 for 4, three RBIs and four runs scored), Boden Cook (4 for 5, three RBIs and a run scored), Gavin Rabanal (1 for 3, two RBIs and three runs scored) and Justin Ray (1 for 3, one RBI and two runs scored).
McCaffrey was also dominant on the mound, pitching five innings of one-run ball while allowing five hits, one walk and striking out three.
Offensively, the Saints were led by Jasper Henry and Brent Isdahl, Miles Harvey and Spencer Printz were each 1 for 3, while Printz also scored a run.
Liam Gilson got the started on the mound and gave up four runs, one earned while striking out five and walking five in his four-inning outing.
The Saints will also look to snap their two-game losing streak when they host Healdsburg at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Vintage hosts Santa Rosa on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.