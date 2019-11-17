The girls of the Vintage High cross country team capped off a perfect Vine Valley Athletic League schedule by winning the VVAL Championship meet at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa on Saturday.
The Crushers had seven of the top ten finishers in the 3.05-mile race, led by junior Mary Deeik, who crossed the line in 18 minutes, 41 seconds. Casa Grande’s Emma Baswell finished second in 19:14, followed by Vintage’s Amber Elias (19:24), Tamara Hernandez (19:32), Josephine Borsetto (20:16) and Maile Sittler (20:34).
Rounding out the top ten were Napa’s Molly McGrath (21:08), Petaluma’s Eva Tate (21:13) and Vintage’s Anhali Wisniewski (21:17) and Yadira Garcia (21:18).
Casa finished second, Petaluma third, Napa fourth and American Canyon fifth in the team competition.
In the boys race, Casa Grande won the team title with five finishers in the top 10, but Napa’s David Acuna won the race with a time of 16:10. The Gauchos had the second-, third-, fourth-, sixth- and tenth-place finishers while Napa’s Eric Cosca and Elliot Zuidema finished fifth and seventh, respectively, with times of 16:22 and 16:46.
Vintage, which finished third in the team competition behind Napa and Casa, got its best times from Liam Alexander (16:52) and Dylan Frye (17:00), who finished eighth and ninth, respectively. Justin-Siena, sixth in the team competition, got its best finish from Jacob Guiducci, who finished 11th in a time of 17:15.
While this is the second year of the VVAL, this was the first cross country championship meet. Last year’s was cancelled due to poor air quality from wildfires. The Vintage girls were named the league champions last season based on their season results, while Casa won the boys title by the same token.
Prolific Prep moves to 6-0
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian went 2-0 in the Chambana Classic over the weekend in Champaign, Illinois, improving to 6-0 overall on the season.
The Crew collected wins over St. Louis Christian Academy, 107-82, on Friday and Aspire Academy, 105-81, on Saturday.
Prolific Prep was led over the weekend by their five-star backcourt of Jalen Green and Nimari Burnett. Green averaged 27 points, 6 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2 steals, while Burnett, who recently signed with Texas Tech, averaged 29 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.
The Crew also got strong performances from four-star forward and University of Illinois signee Coleman Hawkins (17 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game), and guard Jack Wetzel (14.5 points per game and 8-of-12 from three).
Prolific Prep (6-0) will next play in the Dual in the Desert in Phoenix, Arizona, from Nov. 21-23.