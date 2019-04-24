The Vintage High boys golf team recently won the Ty Caplin Invitational at Elkhorn Golf Club in Stockton, the Crushers’ seventh tournament title of the season.
Jacob Aaron shot a 76 to lead the way. Nick Young and Riley Hatfield carded 83s, Dylan McIntyre an 84, and Zach Guck an 87.
Varsity Softball
Vintage 9, Bethel 0
Raimy Gamsby pitched the first four innings Tuesday in Vallejo, allowing three hits while walking none and striking out 10, and Shelby Morse threw three innings of relief, allowing no hits or walks and striking out two, while backed by a very solid defensive effort.
Vintage (11-2) had 10 hits in the nonleague game and was led by Camila Barboza, who went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and stolen base. Taylor Brandt was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, and Sierra Crocker went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Also with hits were Simone Sullivan (1-for-4, stolen base, run scored), Shelby Morse (1-for-4, run scored) and Jewel Kenny (1-for-3, 2 RBIs, stolen base, two runs scored). Bianca Avalos also stole a base.
The Crushers lead the Vine Valley Athletic League outright with a 6-2 mark after American Canyon (6-3 VVAL) fell 7-0 at Sonoma Valley on Tuesday. Vintage will look to avenge an earlier Big Game loss when it faces Napa High at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kiwanis Park.
Fort Bragg 4, St. Helena 3
Despite outhitting the Timberwolves 15 to seven, the Saints fell on the road to Fort Bragg on Friday in a tight 4-3 contest.
St. Helena (6-9, 2-5 NCL I) scored all its run in the first two innings of the game but couldn’t find their offense late after Fort Bragg (8-6, 5-3 NCL I) staged a late rally and took the lead in the fifth inning.
Sophomore Carter Dahline struck out three in a complete-game effort and was 1-for-4 with an RBI at the plate.
Also accounting for offense were Holly Staid (1-for-4 with a run scored), Cecilia Columb (1-for-3 with a run scored), Kallie Beltrami (1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored), Gabriella Vega-Zepeda (1-for-3 with an RBI), Alexandra Hill (1-for-4) and Marylu Avina (2-for-3).
Napa 23, Justin-Siena 1, 5 innings
The Grizzlies led 11-1 after one inning and added 9 runs in the third and 3 in the fifth to win by the mercy rule at Justin-Siena on Tuesday, improving to 11-7 overall and 6-3 in the VVAL.
Leading Napa’s 25-hit explosion were Haylee Giarritta (4-for-5, home run, four RBIs, four runs), Makenna Walls (4-for-5, RBI, four runs), Caitlyn Newburn (3-for-3, two home runs, double, five RBIs, two walks, four runs), Kimmie Walston (3-for-3, home run, sacrifice fly, three RBIs, three runs), Lindsey Lehman (3-for-3, RBI, two runs), pitcher Jenna Baker (2-for-5, double, two RBIs), Grace Guzman (2-for-3, RBI, run), Jordan Blackmon (1-for-2, double, two RBIs, two runs), Alyssa Michie (1-for-1, RBI), Abby Arata (1-for-1, two RBIs, two walks, two runs) and Cali Olmstead (1-for-5, run). Mila Valentine added a walk.
Baker struck out eight and allowed one walk and five hits – by Clare Garcia (2-for-3, double), Jocelyn Stojack (1-for-3, run), Michelle Lozano (1-for-2) and Victoria Politz (1-for-3).
Garcia, Clare Halsey and Eleanor Meyers pitched for Justin-Siena (9-9, 0-8 VVAL).
Varsity Baseball
Vintage 8, Montgomery 0
The Crushers (10-10, 5-3 VVAL) won their third straight with Tuesday’s nonleague win at home.
“Our offense is continuing to heat up with the weather,” Vintage head coach Rich Anderson said.
Owen Schnaible (4 2/3 innings, two hits, two walks, five strikeouts) picked up the win, while relievers Gunnar de Young and Felix Ortiz combined to allow one hit and one walk in 2 1/3 frames.
Vintage took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and pulled away in the late innings.
Ethan Hemmerlin went 3-for-4 with a triple, double, RBI, stolen base and two runs scored to lead the Crushers’ 11-hit attack. Also with hits were Jake Whipple (2-for-4, three runs, RBI), Ortiz (2-for-4, run), Max Phipps (1-for-3, RBI, run), Eli Wood (1-for-3, triple, RBI, walk), Ian Avalos (1-for-2, two RBIs) and Boden Cooke (1-for-2, double, RBI, run, walk). Luke Leachman added an RBI.
St. Helena 6, Fort Bragg 5 (15 innings)
A walk-off double from Caleb Granados in the bottom of the 15th inning on Friday at Fort Bragg ended a game that lasted longer than two games combined.
This was the continuation of the St. Helena-Fort Bragg matchup back in March that had to be postponed in the eighth inning due to rain with the score tied at 5-5.
The two teams picked things up on Friday where they left in March and proceeded to play another seven innings before finally determining a victor.
“That was a pretty emotionally draining game,” St. Helena head coach Darrell Quirici said on Tuesday. “Those were the toughest seven innings I think I’ve ever been involved with as a manager. It was a phenomenal game and I’m so proud of our kids.”
Sophomore Stacy Nelson, who was in the middle of a pitching appearance when the game was called in March, pitched the last seven innings of the game on Friday. His final line was 8 2/3 innings pitched with only four hits and four walks allowed with nine strikeouts on 113 pitches.
It was also the first loss in North Central League I play so far this season for Fort Bragg.
Fort Bragg 15, St. Helena 1 (5 innings, doubleheader)
With the first game finally concluded, the Saints and Timberwolves squared off in their originally scheduled game which turned out to be a much shorter affair than game one.
Fort Bragg (12-5, 7-1 NCL I) scored six runs in the second and added nine more in the fourth inning to handily run-rule the Saints in five innings.
“They outhit us and outpitched us and outfielded us in that game,” Quirici said.
St. Helena is now 10-9 overall on the season and 6-3 in the NCL I, good for third place behind Fort Bragg and Kelseyville.
Track and Field
St. Helena sprinters show out at Viking Track Classic
A contingent of runners from the St. Helena track and field team made the most of their weekend, compiling some impressive times at the Viking Classic at Montgomery High School on Saturday.
Leading the pack was junior sprinter Ryan Searl, who won the invitational 100-meter dash with a personal best time of 10.88 seconds. That time is tied for the fifth-fastest in the North Coast Section this season, is a Coastal Mountain Conference best and is the 18th-fastest time ever run in Redwood Empire history, per redwoodempirerunning.com.
Searl also helped the Saints 4x100 relay team to a first place finish in the varsity race with a time of 44.09. The other members of that team were Cody DiTomaso, Jacob Lehman and Christian Iano.
DiTomaso had himself several other solid finishes. He came in second in the varsity 400 with a time of 52.20 and third in the invitational 200 with a 22.87.
Lehman also finished in the varsity 300 hurdles with a time of 43.18.
Distance runners John Baker and Jordan Reilly also turned in nice performances in their races. Baker finished fifth in the varsity 800 with a personal best time of 2:04.92, while Reilly finished sixth in the varsity 1600 in 4:40.28.
On the girls’ side, sophomore distance runner Harper McClain continues to improve. She won the invitational 3200 with a personal best time of 10:47.08 and came in fourth in a hotly-contested invitational 1600 in 5:02.60, another personal best.
In the open 400, Katie Heffernan finished fourth with a time of 1:06.46.