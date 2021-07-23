 Skip to main content
Napa Valley Pull BMX: Team competes in Las Vegas ahead of this weekend's Napa races
The Napa Valley Pull BMX contingent in Las Vegas last weekend included, standing from left, Jeff Hamilton, Sumi Yuki, Marcy Davis, David Moore, Milo Menchaca, Ben Steffens, Ryder Cantrell, Landon Boustead, Kira Boustead, Michael Bennett, Neil Evans, seated, Hadley Boustead, Skyler Hamilton, Harley Hamilton, Jodi Hamilton and Mace Menchaca.

 Submitted photo

Napa Valley Pull BMX competed at the three-day Las Vegas National last weekend on a short but fast track at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa.

Hadley Boustead competed in her first-ever national and made the main event in the 8 novice class.

“What’s great about this is she is following her brother and sister in the BMX world,” rider-coach Neil Evans said, referring to Landon and Kira Boustead.

Ryder Cantrell raced in his first national as a 13 expert.

“It was a good experience for him and he learned a lot,” Evans said. “We see a bright future for him at that level.”

Sumi Yuki made her first appearance for Napa Valley Pull.

“She has been busy on the collegiate side with mountain biking,” said Evans.

Kira Boustead and Milo Menchaca came home with first-place finishes for Pull, which will head to Utah in two weeks for the next national.

Napa Valley Pull members will compete on their home track at North Bay BMX in south Napa, next to Kennedy Park, when it hosts three days of races this weekend. After a Race for Life with double points and registration from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, there will be a State Qualifier on Saturday and Gold Cup Qualifier on Sunday, with triple points and registration from 9 to 11 a.m. for each. Visit bit.ly/nbbmx2021 for more information.

Sports Reporter

Andy Wilcox is a sportswriter-photographer for the Napa Valley Register. He's had similar roles in Walnut Creek, Grass Valley, Auburn, Tracy and Patterson. He grew up in Ohio. His wife, Laura, is a pastry chef. He also enjoys playing guitar and piano.

