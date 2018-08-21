Napa Soccer Academy players made a two-hour trip to be among the 585 men ages 14 to 22 who participated Aug. 11-12 in the 2018 version of AllState’s Sueño Alianza.
The tour, which recently made headlines as the entity that discovered former USA National Team member and Santa Rosa native Jonathan Gonzalez, travels to 10 cities across the United States and culminates in a national event of 40 finalists.
Battling heat, the groups took the field in no particular order in front of Jose Luis “El Guerro” Real, the event’s head scout and current youth director of Deportivo Toluca FC. Of the players, 545 were congratulated for their participation but informed that they would not participate on Day 2.
Only 40 players were selected, and six are current Napa Soccer Academy players.
Samuel Villanueva was the first NSA player selected and No. 3 overall. Also from the Napa academy, Christian Ceja was chosen sixth, Erik Vargas 11th, Emiliano Hurtado 18th, Sucre Herrera 20th, and Oscar Loyola 37th.
At the end of the second day, the Napa teammates approached Coach Real and asked for a picture. The coach looked stunned when he learned that all six played at the same club.
Real not only congratulated the boys, but also sent the following message to the Napa Soccer Academy:
“Muchas felicidades a su club, Napa Soccer Academy, y a ustedes por su trabajo. Sigan aprediendo de sus profes y llegaran muy lejos. Estan haciendo lo corecto con ustedes” – or, in English, “Congratulations to your club – the Napa Soccer Academy – and all of you for your work. Keep learning from your coaches and you will go far. They are doing the right thing with you.”
The exclamation point of the event came at the end, when all six NSA players were informed that they were in contention for a national event invitation. Receiving personal professional club invitations ahead of the national event were Villanueva (SJ Earthquakes), Ceja (Club Toluca) and Hurtado (Club Pachuca).
Youth Martial Arts
Napa SAL athletes place first
Four participants of the Napa Sheriff’s Activities League’s judo program took first place in this year’s state tournament in Sacramento – Vicente Rodarte, 12, Devon Garingarao, 15, Maylin Reyes, 14, and Mia Bonotan, 16.
“They all trained very hard in preparation and it showed,” said Deputy Chet Schneider, who helps run the program.
JV Football
Piedmont 35, Justin-Siena 3
The Braves gave up a game-opening touchdown on a kickoff return Friday night in Piedmont. They responded with a scoring drive that culminated with a 20-yard field goal by Joe Maciel, but trailed 28-3 by halftime.
Justin-Siena quarterback Hudson Beers finished 16 of 33 passing for 158 yards, throwing to seven different receivers. Josh Tichy led the Braves with three catches for 58 yards and Timmy Walsh added three catches for 35 yards. Wyatt Humphries and freshman Nicholas Andrews played well defensively, according to coach Dennis Fechter.
“Our coaching staff is happy with the way we competed the entire game,” the coach said.