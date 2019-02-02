Each year, the Napa Valley Register asks Napa County’s six high school football head coaches who they think will win the Super Bowl, why, by what score, and why.
On Sunday, 41-year-old quarterback and San Mateo native Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, 66, will try to win their sixth Super Bowl title in 10 tries with the New England Patriots.
They will face a Los Angeles Rams squad coached by Sean McVay, 33, with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and led by players such as defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods, running backs Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson, a former Bethel and Cal standout, and quarterback Jared Goff, 24, a former Marin Catholic and Cal star.
We kick off with a guest soothsayer, Calistoga native and NFL coaching legend Dick Vermeil. His St. Louis Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-17 in Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000, and his Philadelphia Eagles fell 27-10 to the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XV in 1981.
He noted that the Los Angeles Rams have been better against the Las Vegas odds this year than the Patriots.
“They have the Rams winning by three,” he said. “I don’t think it’ll be one of those up-and-down the field kind of games.”
Prediction: Rams 24, Patriots 21
Brandon Farrell, St. Helena
“I think the Rams will win, mostly because St. Helena Star reporter Garrett Whitt told me ‘Rams have no chance.’ So I’ll pick them based on that. But I also believe their defensive line will be the difference and I think they will run the ball on the Patriots’ defense when they need to. I think there will be a fair amount of scoring and some late drama, but I’ll go with the Rams.”
Prediction: Rams 31, Patriots 30
Jim Klaczak, Calistoga
“Pats will run the ball and keep the Rams’ D-line off balance. Brady will have time. Goff will be on the run. Win the kicking game – no fake punts this week.”
Prediction: Patriots 31, Rams 27
Brandon LaRocco, Justin-Siena
“Interesting matchup this year between the Patriots and Rams, definitely a clash of styles. I have to say that I was really impressed with the way Jared Goff played in the fourth quarter of the Saints game. He really outplayed (New Orleans quarterback Drew) Brees down the stretch. If the Rams can get their ground game working early, I think they have a good chance.
“It also comes down to how much pressure Donald and Suh can generate up the middle versus a Patriots offensive line that has been getting better and better as the season has progressed. The best way to beat Tom Brady is to pressure him early and often. If the Rams can do those things, I think they have a good shot to pull it out.
Prediction: Rams 35, Patriots 32
Dylan Leach, Vintage
“I really don’t want the Pats to win, but I am not in the habit of picking against Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. I love Goff’s game and Coach McVay’s simple yet very effective play-action scheme, with deep comebacks and digs taking advantage of aggressive linebackers biting on run fakes. Without Cooper Kupp (at wide receiver for the Rams due to injury), the Patriots will be able to double-team both Cooks and Woods. I think Tom Brady will dink and dunk them with a short passing game, limiting a great Rams defensive line, but will have to have his line protect the rush up the middle, which is a non-mobile Brady’s nemesis.
“In addition, Brady and OC McDaniels will rely on their power run game and play kills to control the clock and limit Gurley, Anderson and company’s opportunities. In the end, I feel inexperience will work against the Rams and they will be exhausted at game time due to all the festivities leading up. However, I have also learned not to root against my beautiful wife Stacie, who is a Brady hater (Raiders fan; tuck rule game), so I hope that I am wrong. I am also rooting for (Rams offensive tackle) Andrew Whitworth for donating his game day paycheck the victims in Thousand Oaks.
Prediction: Patriots 34, Rams 27
John Montante, American Canyon
The Rams are talented, well coached, and fun to watch. What Coach Belichick and Tom Brady have done cannot be ignored.
Prediction: Patriots 28, Rams 24
Richie Wessman, Napa
“It’s generally a bad decision to pick against the Pats, especially in big games. But, since I used to go to Los Angeles Rams games as a child with my father, I have to pick the Rams.”
Prediction: Rams 34, Patriots 28