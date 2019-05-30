The Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association opened its 71st season Wednesday night with two games in the Major Division, for ages 13-15, at Kiwanis Park.
In the opener, Lauryn Del Castillo’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted R.E. Maher Construction past Binstock Enterprises, 4-3.
Devin Viruet went 2 for 3 and Aubri LaPointe and Kelsey Lauritsen were each 2 for 4 for the winners.
Yasmine Navarro went 2 for 3 to lead Binstock, while Jillian Harnois, Destiny Bautista and Diana Garcia were each 1 for 3.
In the nightcap, Savannah Blanco-Kite and Berkley Kramer each went 2 for 3 to lead Soscol Auto Body over Coleman Insurance 10-5.
Camila Barboza, Lindsey Feinberg, Emilee Duncan, Alyssa Michie and Grace Marek were each 1 for 3 for the victors.
For Coleman, Angelica Ledezma was 2 for 3 and Alexis Kewel, Mia Griffith and Jillian Town each went 1 for 3.
Local Radio
Napa High softball featured on SportsVine
Representatives of the Vine Valley Athletic League-champion Napa High softball team will be the guests on this week’s SportsVine, a local sports talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON-1440 AM.
They include head coach Ron Walston and seniors Kimmie Walston, Makenna Walls, Jenna Baker and Lindsey Lehman.