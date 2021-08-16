 Skip to main content
Napa Valley Sports Capsule: 20 & Over fastpitch players needed
Sports Capsule

Napa Valley Sports Capsule: 20 & Over fastpitch players needed

  • Updated
Brooke Gongora

Napa’s Brooke Gongora, 11, carded her first-ever hole-in-one on No. 4 at the Presidio course in San Francisco during a US Kids Golf Tournament on July 26. After making the 97-yard shot with a 9-iron, she kept her cool and won her age division with an 83 from the red tees. Her parents are Jamie and Shon Gongora and her Uncle Ben is the Vintage High boys basketball head coach.

The Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association is looking to start a “drop-in” women’s fastpitch softball league, where players who are available will drop in and teams will be formed on the day of each game. Each team would play one game per week, on a Tuesday or Thursday, from late August to early October.

Fees are to be determined. Those interested should email NVGFA President Pat O’Brien at pato61@sbcglobal.net as soon as possible.

NV Baseball Club taking signups through Oct. 9; tryouts Oct. 23

Napa Valley Baseball Club Spring 2022 registration is now open. Tryouts will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville. Tryouts are open to all Napa County players who have aged out of Little League Majors and have begun the seventh or eighth grade during the 2021-22 school year.

Registration must be completed online only, and a non-refundable registration fee of $25 paid to cover insurance, by visiting bit.ly/3x6xi41 by Oct. 9; no walk-up registration will be allowed.

See napavalleybaseballclub on Facebook or Instagram for updates and more information.

North Bay Realtors charity golf tourney Aug. 27

The Napa Chapter of the North Bay Association of Realtors will hold its 10th annual charity golf tournament from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at Chardonnay Golf Club.

There will be lunch, a reception, auctions and an awards ceremony.

Proceeds benefit local charities and scholarships.

Visit bit.ly/3zxgTqP to sign up or for more information.

Napa High needs boys lacrosse coach, JV hoop coaches

Napa High School has a varsity head coach opening for boys lacrosse and JV coach openings for boys basketball and girls basketball.

Email Athletic Director Darci Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org or visit edjoin.org for more information.

Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

