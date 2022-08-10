 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Capsule

Napa Valley Sports Capsule: 707 Premier Future Stars Fall League basketball starts Sept. 11

  • Updated
  • 0
Robert Exum

Napa's Robert Exum deadlifts 661 pounds to take first place and set two world records in the masters and open divisions at the World Association of Benchers and Dead Lifters National Championships on Saturday at the Sacramento Marriott in Rancho Cordova.

 Submitted photo

707 Premier strives to teach the fundamentals of basketball in a fun and competitively safe environment at its Future Stars Fall League, scheduled Sept. 11, Sept. 18, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 at Justin-Siena High School.

Kindergartners and first-graders will meet from 9 to 11 a.m., second- and third-graders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and fourth- and fifth-graders from 1 to 3 p.m.

Cost is $150 per player and included a 707 Premier jersey.

Visit 707premier.com to register or email David Granucci at 707premier@gmail.com for more information.

Calistoga needs cheer coach

Calistoga High has an opening for cheer head coach.

Search “Calistoga” at edjoin.com for more information.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.

