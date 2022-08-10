Napa Valley Sports Capsule: 707 Premier Future Stars Fall League basketball starts Sept. 11

Napa's Brooke Gongora, the 12-year-old niece of Vintage High boys basketball head coach Ben Gongora, had dad Shon caddying for her when she shot her first hole-in-one a year ago in a tournament at the Presidio Golf Course. Her second one came in a practice round at Chardonnay Golf Club, where Dad landed his tee shot a few feet from the pin and challenged her to better it.