Napa Valley Sports Capsule: 707 Premier taking signups for hoop league, camp

The 707 Premier Junior Basketball League, a new AAU program held on Sundays, is in the middle of its first session for boys and girls in kindergarten through third grade at Napa High School.

But another session is scheduled Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30. Participants in kindergarten and first grade will meet from 9 to 11 a.m., second-graders from 10 a.m. to noon, and third-graders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cost is $150 for the four-day session.

The 707 Premier Winter Basketball Camp for boys and girls in grades 3-8 and will be from Dec. 27-30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Cost is $199 per participant in the camp, which will be led by Tony Prescott and the 707 Premier coaching staff. He said it will focus on skill development, team building and competition, with an emphasis on fundamentals. Skills being taught will include shooting, ball handling, footwork and defensive techniques, and include games and skills competitions.

Visit 707premier.com or email David Granucci at 707premier@gmail.com to register or for more information about the league or camp.

Calistoga Little League’s online sign-ups under way

Calistoga Little League is taking online signups for players ages 4-14 wishing to play tee-ball, baseball and softball in 2022.

Online registration is open through Feb. 20, but Calistoga Little League organizer Brian Fennen said it's best to sign up as soon as possible.

"We have only three months to register, hold tryouts, put together teams, and create game schedules," he said. "We will be combining with St. Helena and other local Little Leagues for exciting competition in 2022."

Adults are needed to volunteer as managers, coaches, umpires or team parents, as well.

Visit clubs.bluesombrero.com/calistogallca to register or for more information.

Napa High needs coaches for track, lacrosse, badminton

Napa High School needs head coaches for the spring sports of badminton, track and field, and boys lacrosse.

It is a chance to work with Athletic Director Darci Ward, who as head coach of the Napa High girls basketball program from 2003-18 guided the Grizzlies to nine league championships and several playoff appearances.

Email Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org or visit edjoin.org for more information about the openings.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.