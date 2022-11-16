Napa Valley Sports Capsule: 707Premier basketball camp continues Nov. 20

707Premier Future Stars held the first session of its winter basketball camp on Sunday and will hold more on Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 at Justin-Siena High School. It’s for boys and girls in the kindergarten through third grade.

Each session consists of basic basketball skills work — from 9 to 10 a.m. for grades K-1, and 11 a.m. to noon for grades 2-3 — followed by an hour-long game.

Coaches are 707Premier staff and local college and high school players.

Visit 707Premier.com to register or for more information.

Prolific Prep hoop camps Nov. 21-23, Dec. 19-22

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, an elite high school boys basketball program, will host a Thanksgiving Basketball Camp Nov. 21-23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the Napa Christian Campus of Education, 2201 Pine St., Napa.

Participants will be divided into age groups. Cost is $150, or $250 for two siblings, for all three days. Cost is $65 for walk-up campers.

Prolific Prep’s Xmas Holiday Basketball Camp will be Dec. 19-22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The cost is $199 for all four days, or $60 for walk-ups per day.

For more information, email prolificprepinfo@gmail.com or call (707) 849, 1212.

MMA returns to Napa Valley Expo on Dec. 3

SF Combat will hold its 10th mixed martial arts event of the year, SFC 9 Holiday Smash, on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Napa County Expo, 575 Third St., Napa.

Doors at Chardonnay Hall open at 4 p.m. and the first of 12 bouts is scheduled for 5 p.m. General admission is $65, with VIP seats for $110.

The promoters said they are hoping to make it the biggest single-day toy drive in Napa along with SF Combat’s biggest MMA event of 2022. They said every person who brings a toy will receive a $5 discount on their admission, noting that they normally have 600 to 800 spectators per show.

Follow SFCombat on Facebook or Instagram for more information.

Youth football team raising funds to play in Las Vegas

The American Canyon Junior Wolves youth football organization’s team in the 8-and-under age division is seeking the community’s support to cap off a dream season.

The undefeated athletes are heading to the 2022 National Youth Football Championships, held in Las Vegas, during Thanksgiving weekend. Though the league generally provides excellent support during the regular season, it can’t cover the expenses needed to bring the team to the championship.

The community is asked to make donations on the team’s GoFundMe page at gf.me/v/c/pnb9/jrwolves-get-to-2022-vegas-nationals. A little over half of the $10,000 needed to help the team cover registration, travel, room and board, and other costs have been raised.

Justin-Siena has opening for boys lacrosse head coach

Justin-Siena is seeking a varsity boys lacrosse head coach for the 2022-23 school year. The school

competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League and the North Coast Section.

Candidates must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes. The position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. Some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.

The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach will be expected to lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight.

The head coach must be a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena High School. Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.

The varsity boys lacrosse program will be active from January through April or May 2023.

To apply, email a letter of Interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of

coaching philosophy and an employment application (found at justin-siena.org under Employment) to the Assistant Athletic Director, Mr. Andrew Bettencourt, at abettencourt@justin-siena.org.

The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.

Visit justin-siena.org or email Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org for more information.