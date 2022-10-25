Napa Valley Sports Capsule: 707Premier hoop camp at Justin starts Nov. 13

707Premier Future Stars will hold winter basketball sessions Nov. 13, Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 at Justin-Siena High School for boys and girls in the kindergarten through third grade.

Each session is to consist of basic basketball skills work — from 9 to 10 a.m. for grades K-1, and 11 a.m. to noon for grades 2-3 — followed by an hour-long game.

Coaches are 707Premier staff and local college and high school players.

Visit 707Premier.com to register or for more information.

Optimist Youth Basketball signups under wayNapa’s Optimist Youth Basketball is holding signups for the upcoming season at the Harvest Middle School gym from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The league will also have sign-ups at the Napa Valley College gym from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the Tuesdays of Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 and the Thursdays of Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, and from 10 a.m. to noon on the Saturdays of Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

Parents may also visit napaoyb.org to sign up players and pay online.

Players in the seventh-eighth grade boys and girls divisions, 9th-10th grade boys and girls divisions, and the 11th-12th grade boys and girls divisions are encouraged to sign up.

Practices start in November and games will commence Saturday, Dec. 3. The cost is $80 for the season.

For information call Jake Wilson at 707-738-8115.Evolve Volleyball holding open gyms through OctoberEvolve Volleyball is holding open gyms on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings through October so players can prepare for the club’s team tryouts scheduled Nov. 5-6.Visit evolvevolleyballclub.com for more details.