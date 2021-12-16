Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Beach volleyball camps start Sunday

Napa Valley Beach Volleyball will hold its Beach Volleyball Holiday Camp from Dec. 19-21 at Silverado Middle School’s outdoor courts. It will be directed by Kelly Van Winden with assistance from her daughter, Torrey Van Winden, who recently finished a standout beach volleyball career at UCLA, Cal Poly and Florida State.

The introductory session is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and is for those age 11-16 with limited playing experience on the beach. Cost is $105 per player.

The intermediate session will be from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and is for players ages 13-17 who have varsity experience or have played with Kelly Van Winden on the beach before. Cost is $125.

Coming soon is an Intro to Beach Volleyball camp of six sessions — Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 and Feb. 1 and 8 — from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each day. Cost is $105.

Kick Start Beach Volleyball Sessions High School will be from 3:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursdays and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays from Jan. 6 through Feb. 26. Players can sign up for six sessions for $240, 12 sessions for $456, or 14 sessions for $504. Should a player not use all sessions due to injury, sessions can be rolled over. If a player does not use all of her sessions, up to two can be rolled over to the next session.

Visit napavalleybeachvolleyball.org for more information.

American Canyon to offer lifeguard training

City of American Canyon Recreation will hold American Red Cross Lifeguarding Certification classes for ages 15 and older from Jan. 4 through Jan. 7 at Phillip West Aquatic Center’s main pool.

Sessions will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Cost is $150.

Participants will be trained in lifeguarding, CPR/AED, First Aid and Title 22. Participants must be able to swim 300 yards continuously, tread water for two minutes, and retrieve an object from the deep end of the pool.

The last day for internet and standard registration will be Jan. 3.