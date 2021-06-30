Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Bill Buckner Memorial 4th of July Invitational starts Thursday in Yountville

The baseball tournament at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville that used to take place this holiday weekend every year, until the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020, is back with a new name.

The Bill Buckner Memorial 4th of July Invitational starts Thursday with four games of pool play, followed by four more on Friday and another four on Saturday, before culminating with the semifinals and championship game on Sunday. An awards presentation will follow the title game.

Two local entrants play the last two pool play games each of the first three days.

The Napa Acorns play the North Bay Crushers at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, and the Napa Crushers take on the Sonoma Stack at 4:45 p.m. On Friday, the Crushers face Cardinal Newman at 2:15 p.m. and the Acorns battle the San Francisco Cardinals at 4:45 p.m. On Saturday, it’s the Acorns against the Millbrae Mavericks at 2:15 p.m., and the Crushers facing San Bruno VFW at 4:45 p.m.

There is a time limit for each game; no new inning came start after 2 hours and 15 minutes. Otherwise, the games are seven innings long. No team can have more than three 19-year-olds, and no pitcher can throw more than 12 innings; one pitch counts as an inning.

