The Napa Valley Baseball Club will an intrasquad scrimmage between members of the UC Berkeley baseball team, whose head coach is Vintage High School alumnus Mike Neu, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.

Optional donations will be accepted upon entry into the Veterans Home of California ballpark. All proceeds will benefit the Tug McGraw Foundation, helping provide services to veterans living at the home.

Ira Smith, sports director KVYN 99.3 FM, is scheduled to announce the game.

The Fortinet Championship recently announced that Grammy Award-winning rock bands Stone Temple Pilots and +LIVE+ will co-headline the last night of the Sept. 14–17 PGA Tour event’s concert series at Silverado Resort and Spa on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Both artists will perform at the Silverado Resort Stage, located inside tournament grounds on the second hole of the South Course. All daily ticket options are on sale now.

Stone Temple Pilots are one of the most commercially successful rock bands to come out of the alternative rock “grunge” scene of the 1990s, having sold 40 million records worldwide. Bursting on the scene with their 1992 debut album, “Core,” STP instantly became a rock powerhouse with songs like “Plush,” “Creep,” “Vasoline,” and “Interstate Love Song,” cementing their place as icons in the music industry. Most recently, STP released the band’s first acoustic album “Perdida.” The album includes 10 deeply personal songs that weave introspective lyrics with unexpected instruments, breaking away from their hard rock roots.

+LIVE+ has sold more than 22 million albums worldwide and had two No. 1 albums, “Throwing Copper” and “Secret Samadhi.” Known as one of the most potent alternative rock acts and with their powerful musical dynamics and vocal fervor, their catalog is filled with hits like “Lightning Crashes,” “I Alone,” “All Over You,” and “Lakini’s Juice.”

Spectators have a variety of ticket options to choose from to experience the concert series and tournament play, ranging from daily grounds tickets to the premium pass experience.

The Premium pass returns again this year for spectators who want an upgraded experience. Premium pass ticket holders will enjoy stunning views from two club areas at the 18th tee and the new 15th green, with all-inclusive beer, wine, soda, water, lunch and premium restrooms. Premium pass holders also receive access to a new elevated concert viewing area those Friday and Saturday nights with inclusive beer, wine, soda, water and snacks. Cocktails are available for purchase at all locations. Premium pass tickets are $150 for Thursday and Sunday and $250 for Friday and Saturday.

A limited number of concert VIP tickets are available for the Saturday night show. Each VIP ticket includes Saturday tournament admission, concert admission and access to an exclusive concert VIP section after tournament play, which includes complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks with cocktails available for purchase. Concert VIP tickets are $200.

Daily grounds tickets start at $45 on Thursday and Sunday and $75 on Friday and Saturday. Friday and Saturday ticket prices include admission to the post-round concerts as well as access to public venues on the course.

Citi cardmembers can receive 10% off daily grounds tickets and receive access to an exclusive lounge on the 15th hole with food and beverage available for purchase when using a Citi credit card or Citibank debit card. Citi cardmembers will also receive 10% off all onsite concessions stands and merchandise at the PGA Tour Fan Shop, located in the Fan Village.

Visit fortinetchampionship.com for more information.

Silverado Resort honored by magazine

Silverado Resort, a championship 36-hole golf resort in the heart of Napa Valley wine country, has been recognized with the Distinguished Golf Destination Award, an annual program conducted by BoardRoom Magazine in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide.

“Special recognition also goes out to Silverado’s leadership team and its entire staff for their efforts in providing an exceptional golf experience," said John Fornaro, publisher BoardRoom Magazine & CEO Distinguished Clubs.

According to Todd Shallan, vice president and managing director of Silverado Resort, this is a significant honor for the region’s only 36-hole golf facility. “This latest accolade is a reflection of KSL Resort’s enduring commitment to taking Silverado to even higher levels of excellence with a focus on enhancing this landmark property and positioning it as Napa Valley’s premier destination.”

A renowned destination for golfers, the resort features two championship par-72, 18-hole golf courses designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr, and later redesigned by golf Hall-of-Famer and former Silverado Resort owner, Johnny Miller. Over its storied history, Silverado has hosted some of golf’s greatest players and multiple PGA Tour events, including the annual Fortinet Championship held each September.

With oak-lined fairways, dozens of water crossings and notable elevation changes, Silverado’s 6,793-yard North Course and 6,685-yard South Course offer a challenge for professionals but are also designed to accommodate golfers of all levels. Managed by Troon Golf, Silverado’s golf facilities have earned multiple accolades over the years, including Golfweek’s Top 200 Resort Courses ranking and the 2022 Regional Golf Course of the Year (Region 4)” by the National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA).

Unique to the industry, BoardRoom Magazine’s entirely merit-based Distinguished Golf Destinations award program uses a rating system that recognizes the facility, its management and its staff based on a proprietary criteria and validation process.

“With an array of high-end services, from top notch golf instruction to brand new tech-centric golf carts with GPS and Bluetooth music, and a stunning setting situated amidst the rolling hills of Napa Valley’s wine country, Silverado offers extraordinary golf experiences for golfers of all ages and aptitudes,” said Silverado’s director of club operations, Cody Sherrill. “We are honored to see this reflected in our latest accolade.”

Parks and Rec’s Preseason Volleyball Clinic starts Aug. 20

Napa Parks and Recreation is offering a Preseason Volleyball Clinic with coach Kelly Van Winden from Aug. 20 through Sept. 24 at Las Flores Community Center in Napa.

It is for ages 12-14 and meets Sundays, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The cost is $180. Visit bit.ly/3KC4Ibi for more information.

Napa High Hall of Fame dinner Sept. 30

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct Thomas Sims of the Class of 2004, Ted LeMasters of the Class of 2007, and John Boyett and Jake Croxdale of the Class of 2008 as this year's class at its 26th annual awards dinner Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Embassy Suites in Napa Valley.

A cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the awards dinner at 6:30 p.m. Reservations should be made as soon as possible. The reservation deadline is Sept. 22.

In addition to honoring the athletic achievements of the Napa High community, the Hall of Fame Foundation recognizes the academic achievements of current high school seniors. The scholarship winners for 2023, Quincy Frommelt and Carlo Delanni, will also be honored at the dinner.

Visit napahighhof.org for tickets and to learn more about and make donations for the annual scholarships awarded by the Foundation.

St. Helena Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony Nov. 4

The 10th annual St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled Nov. 4 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.

In this year’s class of inductees are Mike Werle (Class of 1959), for 52 years of distinguished service from 1971-2023, and athletes Roger Trinchero (Class of 1964), Jed Cooper (Class of 1968), Lynne Chaix Albrecht (Class of 1976) and Tami Ruiz (Class of 1976).

There will be a cocktail hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony.

Cost is $70 per person. Make checks payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and send to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574. Include your name, telephone number, email address, and the names of everyone attending in your reservation. Tables for eight are available and recommended.

For more information, contact Lisa Slattery at lisa@windybayllc.com or (707) 968-5860, Jim Gamble at jim@windybayllc.com or (707) 696-7141, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or (707) 815-5535.

