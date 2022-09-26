Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Calistoga High needs basketball coaches

Calistoga High School has openings for varsity head coach and assistant coach for each of its boys and girls basketball programs, which are to begin holding practices in early November.

Look up Calistoga at edjoin.org for more information.

Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups Sept. 27 and 29

Napa’s Optimist Youth Basketball league will conduct early-bird sign-ups for the 2022-23 season Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Thursday, Sept. 29.

Players in the seventh-eighth-grade boys and girls divisions, ninth-10th-grade boys and girls divisions, and 11th-12th-grade boys and girls divisions will be held in the Napa Valley College gym from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each day. Cost is $80 per player. Sign-ups can also be done napaoyb.org.

Practices start in November and games start in December.

For more general information, or about a preseason workout program for seventh- and eighth-graders in October, call Jake Wilson at 707-738-8115.

Evolve Volleyball open gyms continue Sept. 28

Evolve Volleyball is holding open gyms on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings so players can prepare for the club’s team tryouts scheduled Nov. 5-6.

Visit evolvevolleyballclub.com for more details.

Justin-Siena needs girls soccer coaches

The Justin-Siena High School girls soccer program has openings for junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant coach for the 2022-23 winter season, which begins Oct. 31 and typically runs through the end of February.

The coaches will need to attend weekly training sessions and games and should have an understanding of technical and physical development of the players. Prior coaching experience is preferred.

Send a resume to ebfranco@justin-siena.org if interested in either position.

Spiritleaders’ cheer and dance clinic Sept. 30

The 39-time national champion Napa High School Spiritleaders will hold their annual Youth Cheer & Dance Clinic for kindergartners through eighth-graders from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

Registration is from 3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Messner Gym. The cost of the clinic is $40, which includes an award ribbon and goodie bag. Clinic T-shirts will be available for $20. No pre-payments or pre-registration will be accepted and no arrivals will be permitted on campus before 3:45 p.m. It’s all walk-in registration.

Participants should bring a water bottle, eat a snack beforehand, and wear comfortable blue, gold and white clothes.

This year, for the first time, registration and the clinic will both be in Messner Gym and parents will be welcome to stay and watch, though it’s not required.

After learning age-appropriate routines, participants will walk to Memorial Stadium with their buddy instructor and perform with the Spiritleaders at halftime of the junior varsity game against American Canyon.

Also new will be four locations at the stadium at which to pick up children immediately after the halftime performance, in hopes of speeding up the process.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.

St. Helena state champs to be honored

Members of St. Helena High School’s state-champion volleyball teams of 1982 and 1984 will be honored at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the school’s gym, between the Saints’ junior varsity and varsity volleyball matches against Clear Lake.

On Friday, Sept. 30, there will be a drinks-only Community Welcome party at Crane Park at 6 p.m. and a ceremony at the homecoming football game against Lower Lake, just before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.