Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Calistoga High needs basketball coaches

Calistoga High School has openings for varsity head coach and assistant coach for each of its boys and girls basketball programs, which are to begin holding practices in early November.

Look up Calistoga at edjoin.org for more information.

Evolve Volleyball holding open gyms through October

Evolve Volleyball is holding open gyms on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings through October so players can prepare for the club’s team tryouts scheduled Nov. 5-6.

Visit evolvevolleyballclub.com for more details.

Justin-Siena needs girls soccer coaches

The Justin-Siena High School girls soccer program has openings for junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant coach for the 2022-23 winter season, which begins Oct. 31 and typically runs through the end of February.

The coaches will need to attend weekly training sessions and games and should have an understanding of technical and physical development of the players. Prior coaching experience is preferred.

Send a resume to ebfranco@justin-siena.org if interested in either position.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.