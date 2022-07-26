 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Capsule

Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Calistoga in need of fall coaches in three sports

Calistoga High has openings for football assistant coach, girls soccer assistant coach, boys soccer assistant coach, and cheer head coach.

Search “Calistoga” at edjoin.com for more information.

Five to enter St. Helena Hall of Fame Oct. 29

The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its five-member 2022 class on Oct. 29 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena. A cocktail hour is scheduled at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by the induction ceremony.

The new inductees are Erik Zaidel (coach honoree, 1976-81), Jeff King (special category, Class of 1974), Katie Decker (Class of 2001), Madelyn “Maddy” Densberger (Class of 2011) and Charles Bertoli (Class of 2012).

Cost is $70 per person. Checks can be made payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and sent to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574, with name, telephone number, email address, and the names of all who are on the reservation. Tables of 8 are available and recommended.

For more information, contact Lisa Slattery at lisa@windybayllc.com or 707-968-5860, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or 707-815-5535.

