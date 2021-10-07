 Skip to main content
Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Calistoga needs winter coaches
Mark Karlsson, Nick Bublitz, dog Frill

At top, Napa's Mark Karlsson, right, poses with Sonoma Raceway drag race director Nick Bublitz and dog Frill after, at bottom, taking Comp Rod honors in the car on the right Wednesday night.

 Dave and Lynda Hulford photos

Calistoga Junior-Senior High School needs coaches for JV boys basketball, JV girls basketball, junior high girls volleyball and junior high boys basketball. All four teams will begin practicing in early November.

The openings can be found by visiting edjoin.org and searching for Calistoga. Interested parties can also email athletics@calistogajusd.org.

St. Helena Hall of Fame ceremony Oct. 23

The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s newest members will be inducted during the dinner at Native Sons Hall on Saturday, Oct. 23. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony.

This year’s inductees are Artie Carr (1953; Athlete and Distinguished Service), Coach Gordon Anderson (28 years), Bret Del Bondio (1976), Bridget Maloney Malone (1999) and Robert Covey (2005).

Masks will be required to enter the event. The cost is $65 per person. Checks should be made payable to the “SHHS Hall of Fame” and sent to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574 with the name, telephone number and email address of the registrant and the names of everyone attending in their reservation. Tables for eight are available and recommended. No reservations can be accepted after Oct. 21.

For more information, contact Lisa Slattery at lisa@windybayllc.com or 968-5868, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or 815-5535.

Napa’s Al Amanecer Boxing Club is back for the first time since 2002, at the former site of a billiards hall at 988 Lincoln Ave. On Friday, the gym held a walk-through open house for kids and their parents and an evening thank-you event for donors and volunteers that included a ribbon cutting. It officially opened its doors Monday.

