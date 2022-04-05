Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic returns May 6

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 22nd annual Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic will be held Friday, May 6 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.

For over two decades the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic has been the only fundraising event exclusively dedicated to meeting the needs of migrant farmworkers in Napa Valley. With Napa County’s three farmworker housing centers at full capacity throughout the year, funds raised by the tournament continue to be vitally needed.

“Golf Classic funds are used chiefly for housing repairs, maintenance and improvements at Napa Valley’s three farmworker centers; we fill gaps not covered by Napa County or California State,” said Pat Garvey, President of Cinco de Mayo Golf, Inc., the 501(c)(3) organization that oversees fundraising for the farmworker centers. “We’re grateful for the Napa Valley community’s tremendous support in the past and hope we can surpass our previous annual fundraising efforts as this generous community steps up again. With the last two Golf Classics canceled due to COVID, we need to push harder to keep funding this essential resource.”

The Classic will feature a full day of entertainment, including golf, continental breakfast, mid-morning margaritas and breakfast tacos, a raffle, golf prizes, souvenirs and a spectacular Cinco de Mayo-themed luncheon featuring Seve & Fifi Deloera’s popular Mexican cuisine.

“We are incredibly grateful to the underwriters, sponsors and donors that stepped up to support the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic in 2020 and 2021 in spite of the cancelled tournament,” added Garvey.

They include $10,000 donors Central Valley Builders Supply and Silicon Valley Bank, $5,000 donors Mechanics Bank, Rombauer Vineyards, and The California Wellness Foundation, and $2,500 donors Allied Propane Service, Inc., Buehler Vineyards, Cakebread Cellars, Copper Cane Wine & Provisions, Garvey Family Vineyards, Fund In Memory of Tony Holzhauer, Rios Farming Company and Trinchero Family Estates.

Visit cincogolf.com to become an underwriter or for more information about playing in this year’s tournament, or contact Nickie DeLuna at cincodemayogolfclassic@gmail.com or 707-963-1688.

NVGFA softball signups under way

The Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association softball league, which plays a spring-summer season at Kiwanis Park in Napa, is still accepting signups for this season.

Players must have been between ages 13 and 19 on April 1, 2022 to be eligible.

Visit nvgfa.com for more information.

St. Helena Hall of Fame nominations accepted

Nominations are being accepted for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame class for 2022. Deadline for nominations is April 15.

Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach, and distinguished service. To be eligible as an athlete, he or she must have graduated from SHHS at least 10 years ago (2012 or earlier) and have participated in at least two sports. To be eligible as a coach, he or she must have coached at least one team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years. To be eligible in the distinguished service category, he or she must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition, or contributed in some substantial way to the SHHS athletic department. Nominees must also have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

It is the responsibility of the nominator to provide the correct name, current address, telephone number and graduating class of nominee. If the nominee is deceased, the nominator must provide name of the next of kin and their address and telephone number. The nominator must also provide accurate information on accomplishment of nominee (i.e. years played or coached, sports played or coached, awards won, records set, leadership awards, scholastic awards, scholarships, etc.). Documentation must also be provided and may be in the form of newspaper article, yearbooks, coaches or teammates’ letters, copies of certificates, or any other proof of statement. Please limit documentation to 10-20 pages.

For a nomination application, or for more information about the Hall of Fame or nomination process, contact Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or 707-815-5535.

Water polo club welcomes ages 5-18

The Vine Valley Water Polo Club offers programs for athletes ages 5-18 of any experience level, as well as programs for athletes new to aquatic sports.

The club has built strong connections in the Napa Valley water polo community.

“I feel like Napa has been in the dark as far as high-level water polo is concerned,” said Vine Valley Water Polo Club founder and general manager Dan D’Angelo. “We had good clubs with good coaches, but they could never achieve their goals because they struggled to get younger players to join early enough. That’s why I started Vine Valley. Providing local athletes with a strong water polo foundation not only helps them to become happier and healthier, but gives them a tangible head start in a sport that continues to grow and evolve.”

Visit vinewaterpolo.com for more information or to register.

Napa Valley men’s rugby club needs players

The Napa Valley men’s rugby club known as the “Wine Thieves” is looking for new recruits. The club has moved into Northern California’s Division IV, which is seen as a more developmental division designed to teach and train for higher levels.

The club was established in 2013 and in its nine-year history has already qualified for the USA Rugby Division III National Semifinals and National Quarterfinals, in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

For more information, contact player-coach Paul Hughes at napavalleyrfc@yahoo.com or 732-6255.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.