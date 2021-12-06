Napa Valley Sports Capsule: College student paints mural for boxing club

Joshua Murillo, an artist in residence at Napa Valley College, recently completed a beautiful mural at the Napa’s Al Amanecer Boxing Club.

Jesus Solis brought the club back this year nearly two decades after coaching it from 1992-2002 at a different location. Its official reopening was on Oct. 1.

The painting is symbolic for the revived gym as it's titled “El Nuevo Amanecer,” Spanish for “The New Dawn."

The mural is part of an art initiative called the Reframed Murals Project. The project is presently centered in Napa Valley and its objective is to create murals in locations that may otherwise be overlooked and to create murals in highly trafficked locations that depict underrepresented peoples, histories and cultures.

The Reframed Murals Project currently has three other murals in the works — a “Bracero Program'' mural, a “Napa’s Chinatown” mural, and one more in an exploratory stage with a Napa Valley Unified School District site.

“A mural can add so much to a location, but the drive to create murals, especially in a highly touristed place like Napa Valley, tends to lean towards simply beautifying highly trafficked areas,” Murillo said.

Those who would like to be part of the project can get involved by emailing Murillo at joshuaryanmurillo@gmail.com and sharing their knowledge of overlooked history of the Valley to help develop a new mural concept, suggesting locations for new murals, painting murals themselves, or supplying materials or funds or helping to secure funds.

Al Amanecer Boxing Club offers classes for elementary, middle school and high school students as well as adults. Its mission is to provide young people with a supportive instructional environment where they can learn not only boxing technique, strategy, and physical conditioning, but also discipline, respect, commitment, effort, and responsibility. The club has a pending application for 501(c)3 nonprofit tax exempt status.

Visit the club at 988 Lincoln Ave or call (808) 209-9931 for more information.

Calistoga Little League’s online sign-ups under way

Calistoga Little League is taking online signups for players ages 4-14 wishing to play tee-ball, baseball and softball in 2022.

Online registration is open through Feb. 20, but Calistoga Little League organizer Brian Fennen said it's best to sign up as soon as possible.

"We have only three months to register, hold tryouts, put together teams, and create game schedules," he said. "We will be combining with St. Helena and other local Little Leagues for exciting competition in 2022."

Adults are needed to volunteer as managers, coaches, umpires or team parents, as well.

Visit clubs.bluesombrero.com/calistogallca to register or for more information.

707 Premier taking signups for hoop league, camp

The 707 Premier Junior Basketball League, a new AAU program held on Sundays, will have its second session for boys and girls in kindergarten through third grade at Napa High School on Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Participants in kindergarten and first grade will meet from 9 to 11 a.m., second-graders from 10 a.m. to noon, and third-graders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $150.

The 707 Premier Winter Basketball Camp for boys and girls in grades 3-8 and will be from Dec. 27-30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Cost is $199 per participant in the camp, which will be led by Tony Prescott and the 707 Premier coaching staff. He said it will focus on skill development, team building and competition, with an emphasis on fundamentals. Skills being taught will include shooting, ball handling, footwork and defensive techniques, and include games and skills competitions.

Visit 707premier.com or email David Granucci at 707premier@gmail.com to register or for more information about the league or camp.

Napa High needs coaches for track, lacrosse, badminton

Napa High School needs head coaches for the spring sports of badminton, track and field, and boys lacrosse.

It is a chance to work with Athletic Director Darci Ward, who as head coach of the Napa High girls basketball program from 2003-18 guided the Grizzlies to nine league championships and several playoff appearances.

Email Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org or visit edjoin.org for more information about the openings.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.

The Sports Capsule is for announcements about events, sign-ups, openings for coaches and camps, and other ways to get involved in the Napa Valley sports scene. To have an event included, email information such as the name of it, dates, times, costs, and contact information in case readers have questions.

