Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Eighth-grade hoop teams in Dan Clark Tourney March 7-13

The 55th annual Dan Clark Tournament returns March 7-13 to Justin-Siena’s Dan Clark Gym, featuring eighth-grade boys and girls basketball teams from Napa and Solano counties.

The tournament is sponsored by Dan Clark Tournament Inc.

“When the previous sponsor (St. John the Baptist School) closed, I met with my son Dan and daughter Allison and we decided to start Dan Clark Tournament Inc,” said tournament director Mike Clark. “We consulted with longtime tournament supporters Duey Green, Tim Malloy and Molly Towey and began the planning process.”

This year’s tournament will have 12 boys teams, from Redwood, Harvest, River, Silverado, St. Basil, St. Apollinaris, St. John’s Lutheran, St. Helena Montessori, Holy Spirit, St. Catherine, St. Vincent and American Canyon. The girls side has a double-elimination bracket with Harvest, St. Apollinaris, American Canyon and St. John’s Lutheran.

“The pandemic has obviously impacted our student-athletes and we are very pleased to provide the avenue of athletics to support the students,” Mike Clark said, adding that the After Class Enrichment program run by Casey Wedding “has done a good job of pulling together the local public school teams during the challenging times.”

The tournament tips off at 4 p.m. Monday with the first of four boys games. The girls bracket starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The tournament concludes March 13 with finals at 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m.

This year’s tournament honors Greg Schmitz, who was instrumental in the tournament’s organization for many years. There is no charge for admission Monday through Thursday, but donations will be accepted. Admission for games Friday through Sunday are $5 for adults and $2 for children.

Last Lemieux aquatics day set April 2 at Vintage

The 16th and final Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Celebration is scheduled Saturday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vintage High Aquatics Center.

“The Shannon” — which returns one final time after being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns the last two years — is a day of family fun to which all aquatics athletes from Calistoga, Justin Siena, Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena and Vintage high schools are invited. There will be synchronized swimming, water polo, diving, and fun coed swimming relays, including the costume, T-shirt and floatie relays.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for age 12 and under. There will be a fabulous silent auction and a snack shack will be available for lunch. All proceeds benefit the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund. To date, the fund has awarded $131,500 in scholarships to 263 deserving graduates from all participating schools.

The Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund is a 501(c)3 non-profit, so each donation is tax deductible. Its EIN# is 56-2513094.

For more information, Dan and Lori Lemieux at 255-7818.

Water polo club welcomes ages 5-18

The Vine Valley Water Polo Club offers programs for athletes ages 5-18 of any experience level, as well as programs for athletes new to aquatic sports.

The club has built strong connections in the Napa Valley water polo community.

“I feel like Napa has been in the dark as far as high-level water polo is concerned,” said Vine Valley Water Polo Club founder and general manager Dan D’Angelo. “We had good clubs with good coaches, but they could never achieve their goals because they struggled to get younger players to join early enough. That’s why I started Vine Valley. Providing local athletes with a strong water polo foundation not only helps them to become happier and healthier, but gives them a tangible head start in a sport that continues to grow and evolve.”

Visit vinewaterpolo.com for more information or to register.

Napa Valley men’s rugby club needs players

The Napa Valley men’s rugby club known as the “Wine Thieves” is looking for new recruits. The club has moved into Northern California’s Division IV, which is seen as a more developmental division designed to teach and train for higher levels.

The club was established in 2013 and in its nine-year history has already qualified for the USA Rugby Division III National Semifinals and National Quarterfinals, in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

For more information, contact player-coach Paul Hughes at napavalleyrfc@yahoo.com or 732-6255.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.