Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Evolve Volleyball’s summer session starts June 5

Evolve Volleyball Club of Napa will begin its Summer Session on June 5.
Visit evolvevolleyballclub.com for more information.
707 Basketball Camp starts June 27
The 707 Basketball Camp for boys and girls ages 8-14 is slated to return June 27-30 and July 18-21 at St. Apollinaris Catholic School, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
The camp, directed by Tony Prescott and David Granucci, is to focus on skill development, team building and competition. Skills taught are to include shooting, ball handling, footwork, one-on-one moves, team offense and defensive techniques.
Cost is $195 per camper.
Visit 707premier.com to register or email 707premier@gmail.com for more information.
Baseball camp for players ages 6-12 June 20-22
The Napa Valley Baseball Club-Napa Legion Baseball will hold its 2022 Napa American Legion Summer Youth Baseball Camp for June 20-22 for players ages 6-12 at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.
Session 1 is for ages 6-9 and will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day. Session 2, for ages 10-12, will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. each day.
The camp directors will be Vintage High head coach Billy Smith and Bob Freschi, who was Napa Valley College’s head coach for 15 years before taking over the women’s and men’s golf helms five years ago. Current and former American Legion players will also help with the camp. The curriculum is to include throwing, hitting, pitching, base running, infield-outfield drills, and controlled scrimmages.
The cost is $125 per player on or before June 10, or $135 after that. Each participant will receive a camp T-shirt. A percentage of funds raised at this year’s camp will be donated to the Daryl and Joe Horn Benefit Memorial Fund.
Checks should be made payable to Napa Legion Baseball and mailed to Napa Legion Baseball, 1262 Pear Tree Lane, Napa, CA 94558.
Napa Valley Baseball Club-Napa Legion Baseball is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt organization made up of volunteers who operate Borman Field at the California Veterans Home in Yountville. Its mission is to provide structure for young men ages 13-19 to improve their future and better their lives through participation in organized baseball.
For more information, contact Billy Smith at napalegionbaseball@gmail.com or (707) 259-0975.
Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays
Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.
Brandon LaRocco has stepped down after 18 years as a teacher and football coach at Justin-Siena, including the last six seasons at the varsity helm.
Natalie La Rochelle, a 2005 Vintage High School graduate who swam for the Crushers and UC Berkeley and competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials in …
Three-sport athlete Melissa Loban, a 1981 graduate who was the first female Crusher to qualify for the track and field state meet, will be one…
Napa Valley College soccer standout Marco Manzo was full of joy and gratitude as the signed a letter of intent to make official his transfer t…
Edgar Correa, a 2019 Vintage High graduate who helped the Napa Valley College men's soccer team win its fourth straight Bay Valley Conference …