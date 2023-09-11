The second annual First Street Napa-Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge takes place Sept. 12-17 at First Street Napa, the Official Shopping Destination for the Fortinet Championship PGA Tour event being hosted Sept. 14-17 by Silverado Resort and Spa.

VIP Dinner tickets are on sale and retailer discounts to Fortinet Championship ticket holders.

“Visit Napa Valley is happy to once again support the annual First Street Napa-Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge, which raises both awareness and funds for charities that touch the lives of so many Napa residents,” said Linsey Gallagher, President and CEO of Visit Napa Valley. “We are privileged as residents of Napa Valley to have incredible events like the Fortinet Championship in our own backyard, so we are thrilled to bring the excitement of the tournament experience to First Street Napa for both Napa residents and visitors to enjoy.”

The 2023 Putting Challenge is a community partnership between First Street Napa, The Fortinet Championship PGA Tournament, and local community sponsors to support charitable causes in the Napa region. Now in its second year, the First Street Napa-Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge welcomes all Napa residents, area visitors and golf fans to indulge in a week-long celebration of golf, camaraderie, and philanthropy.

Community Advocate local sponsors include The Doctors Company, Eiko’s, Redwood Credit Union, and The Bennington Napa Valley, who join Presenting Sponsor Visit Napa Valley in supporting this community event.

“We are grateful to all of the local community sponsors for their participation this year, and every year, with First Street Napa and Fortinet Championship,” said Todd Zapolski, Managing Member, Zapolski Real Estate LLC. “The local sponsors of our Putting Challenge help raise money for Napa charities that provide important services to our community.”

“Fortinet Championship comes to Napa once a year, and we want our time in Napa to make a positive and meaningful impact upon the needs of the community,” said Jim Overbeck, Senior Vice President at Fortinet. “The sport of golf has the power to instill positive values to help people advance their lives and overcome challenges, whatever they may be. Through our community partnership with First Street Napa and the participation of local community sponsors, Fortinet Championship can make a difference in Napa.”

In Partnership with First Street Napa, The Fortinet Championship is offering an exclusive buy-one-get-one-free offer for Thursday and Sunday general admission tickets. The offer expires Wednesday and is available at Ticketmaster.

Advance tickets are available for theVIP Dinner, hosted by First Street Napa Developer Todd Zapolski, that will take place at Eiko’s from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to welcome the Fortinet Championship and PGA Tour to Napa. Eiko’s is at 1300 First St., Suite 385.

Fortinet Championship Ticket Holder Discounts

From Sept. 12-17, all Fortinet Championship ticket holders who show their tickets at the time of in-store shopping only will receive purchase discounts from participating First Street Napa retailers.

For updates on the putting series, visit at firststreetnapa.com or see First Street Napa on Facebook and Instagram.

Friday lacrosse clinics start Sept. 15

The Napa Junior Lacrosse Club will hold on Sept. 15 the first of six sessions of its free Friday Night Lights Fall Lacrosse Clinic Series for players in grades 1-8 on the turf field at Redwood Middle School, 3600 Oxford St., Napa.

The sessions are from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and are also scheduled on Sept. 22 and 29, and Oct. 6, 13 and 20.

The clinics will allow new players to test-drive the sport and returning players to freshen and hone skills, organizers said.

Day-of registration will be available at the field. Loaner equipment will be available for players without gear.

Email info@napaforce.com for more information.

Napa High Hall of Fame dinner Sept. 30

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct Thomas Sims of the Class of 2004, Ted LeMasters of the Class of 2007, and John Boyett and Jake Croxdale of the Class of 2008 as this year's class at its 26th annual awards dinner Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Embassy Suites in Napa Valley.

A cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the awards dinner at 6:30 p.m. Reservations should be made as soon as possible. The reservation deadline is Sept. 22.

In addition to honoring the athletic achievements of the Napa High community, the Hall of Fame Foundation recognizes the academic achievements of current high school seniors. The scholarship winners for 2023, Quincy Frommelt and Carlo Delanni, will also be honored at the dinner.

Visit napahighhof.org for tickets and to learn more about and make donations for the annual scholarships awarded by the Foundation.

St. Helena Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony Nov. 4

The 10th annual St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled Nov. 4 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.

In this year’s class of inductees are Mike Werle (Class of 1959), for 52 years of distinguished service from 1971-2023, and athletes Roger Trinchero (Class of 1964), Jed Cooper (Class of 1968), Lynne Chaix Albrecht (Class of 1976) and Tami Ruiz (Class of 1976).

There will be a cocktail hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony.

Cost is $70 per person. Make checks payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and send to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574. Include your name, telephone number, email address, and the names of everyone attending in your reservation. Tables for eight are available and recommended.

For more information, contact Lisa Slattery at lisa@windybayllc.com or (707) 968-5860, Jim Gamble at jim@windybayllc.com or (707) 696-7141, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or (707) 815-5535.

Fortinet Championship has free tickets for active and retired military, first responders

The Fortinet Championship, a PGA Tour event scheduled Sept. 14–17 at Silverado Resort and Spa, will once again provide complimentary tickets to active and retired members of the armed forces and police, fire and EMS personnel.

“We are very excited to offer military members, veterans and first responders the opportunity to attend the tournament and enjoy seeing professional golf up close and in person,” said executive director Andy McDowell. “We are grateful for their service, and especially those who call Napa Valley and the surrounding area home.”

Military service members from any branch and first responders can claim up to four complimentary tickets for family and friends to attend the Fortinet Championship on any day.

Each daily ticket includes general admission access to the tournament, with food and beverage available for purchase. Friday and Saturday grounds tickets include admission to after-golf concerts featuring Brothers Osborne and special guest Judah & the Lion on Friday and Stone Temple Pilots and +LIVE+ on Saturday.

Children 15 years and younger are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Children’s tickets are not required for entry.

Visit bit.ly/3OFQbps to claim free military and first responder tickets and bit.ly/3KNHXu3 to purchase a parking pass, which is not included with military and first responder tickets.

Visit fortinetchampionship.com for more information about the tournament.

Cal baseball intrasquad game Sept. 24 in Yountville

The Napa Valley Baseball Club will an intrasquad scrimmage between members of the UC Berkeley baseball team, whose head coach is Vintage High School alumnus Mike Neu, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.

Optional donations will be accepted upon entry into the Veterans Home of California ballpark. All proceeds will benefit the Tug McGraw Foundation, helping provide services to veterans living at the home.

Ira Smith, sports director KVYN 99.3 FM, is scheduled to announce the game.