Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Five to enter St. Helena Hall of Fame Oct. 29

The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its five-member 2022 class on Oct. 29 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena. A cocktail hour is scheduled at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by the induction ceremony.

The new inductees are Erik Zaidel (coach honoree, 1976-81), Jeff King (special category, Class of 1974), Katie Decker (Class of 2001), Madelyn “Maddy” Densberger (Class of 2011) and Charles Bertoli (Class of 2012).

Cost is $70 per person. Checks can be made payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and sent to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574, with name, telephone number, email address, and the names of all who are on the reservation. Tables of 8 are available and recommended.

For more information, contact Lisa Slattery at lisa@windybayllc.com or 707-968-5860, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or 707-815-5535.

Napa Valley College needs volleyball assistant coach

Napa Valley College has an opening for assistant coach in its women's volleyball program, which is headed by coach Chelsea Reilley.

Practices begin in early August and the first scheduled match is Aug. 26 for the Storm, who play until mid- to late November.

To apply or for more information, call Athletic Director Jerry Dunlap at JDunlap@napavalley.edu or 707-256-7655.

Calistoga needs coaches in 3 fall sports

Calistoga High has openings for football assistant coach, girls soccer assistant coach, boys soccer assistant coach, and cheer head coach.

Search “Calistoga” at edjoin.com for more information.

707 Premier Future Stars Fall League basketball starts Sept. 11

707 Premier strives to teach the fundamentals of basketball in a fun and competitively safe environment at its Future Stars Fall League, scheduled Sept. 11, Sept. 18, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 at Justin-Siena High School.

Kindergartners and first-graders will meet from 9 to 11 a.m., second- and third-graders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and fourth- and fifth-graders from 1 to 3 p.m.

Cost is $150 per player and included a 707 Premier jersey.

Visit 707premier.com to register or email David Granucci at 707premier@gmail.com for more information.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.