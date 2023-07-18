The PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship, which returns to Silverado Resort and Spa Sept. 14–17, is accepting applications for new volunteers.

Voted the most fan-friendly PGA Tour event, the tournament is an annual event in the FedEx Cup Fall Series. It welcomes a combination of top-tier players and the next generation of stars as well as more than 900 volunteers who play vital roles in making the tournament a success.

Notable participants have included Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay.

“This event simply wouldn’t be possible without our group of dedicated volunteers,” said Andy McDowell, executive director of the Fortinet Championship. “Their hard work and commitment make a huge impact on the success of the championship, and we’re grateful for their support. We encourage anyone who is passionate about serving and supporting the Napa Valley community to sign up.”

Volunteers work in tandem with the tournament team and PGA Tour personnel to assist with aspects such as gallery management, hospitality, greeting, ticket taking, and spotting. Volunteers can sign up to help on one of about 30 committees. Previous experience or knowledge of golf are not needed.

Volunteers are a driving force in enabling the Fortinet Championship to help the PGA Tour surpass $3 billion in lifetime charitable giving. Net proceeds of the event are donated to a number of charitable organizations throughout the greater Napa Valley area, with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); diversity and inclusion; reskilling programs, as well as local Napa-area nonprofits.

In addition to a one-of-a-kind behind-the-scenes experience watching PGA Tour stars compete, volunteers each receive a branded Fortinet Championship uniform that includes a polo, jacket and hat, a volunteer bag, a commemorative pin, one weekly guest ticket with a chance to earn an additional ticket, concert access, breakfast and lunch each day worked and access to an exclusive volunteer appreciation event. A one-time registration fee is required for first-time volunteers to help offset the costs of the uniform package.

Visit fortinetchampionship.com/volunteer to sign up or for more information on committee descriptions. The event is managed by global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE.

Hero Foundation to hold soccer tourney Aug. 5

Athletics, teamwork and community spirit will be celebrated when the Heroes Cup Soccer Tournament for Charity comes to Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium on Aug. 5.

All proceeds will be donated to the Napa Valley Education Foundation, an organization that provides critical extra programs students need to perform their best, such as music and arts, health and wellness, career preparation, and teacher innovation grants. Tournament organizers hope to raise $5,000.

“We believe in the power of quality education, and supporting our community's young learners is a serious priority for us,” read a press release about the event. “It’s going to be an action-packed day filled with thrilling matches, inspiring stories, and unforgettable moments.”

The tournament will have eight teams of 10 players. Each team will play three games, and the two teams with the best records will compete for the Heroes Cup in the championship game.

Players must be at least 18 years old. Players will receive jerseys with the Heroes Cup logo to play in to commemorate the tournament.

Ticket prices for participants will be $10, and tickets for fans will be $5 per person and $2 for fans under 12 years old.

The Hero Foundation is looking for sponsors and volunteers for the tournament. Sponsors will have their business logo placed on the front of jerseys. Those interested in sponsoring or volunteering can email Carlo Bartalotti at carlo@theherofoundationus.org for more details.

The first game of the tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. Each game will last 30 minutes. Each team will play three games, and the two highest ranking teams will play each other in the Heroes Cup championship match. Team rankings will be displayed on a live table that will be emailed to team members and available to view on Hero Foundation social media pages and in newsletters.

Players are required to bring their own gear, including shoes and other apparel, aside from the Heroes Cup jerseys to the event.

Tournament participants will receive an email with the final schedule on July 29. They can pick up their jerseys at the Hero Foundation information booth 20 minutes before the start of their first game. Participants should enter the stadium through the Tournament Participant Check-In Booth. Participants are welcome to leave the event space, but players must return at least 20 minutes before their scheduled game times.

Volunteer positions include team check-in staff, fan check-in staff, concessions staff, team gear coordinator, Hero Foundation information booth staff, and merchandise booth staff.

Email carlo@theherofoundationus.org for more details. Those who available to volunteer for only a part of the event should email carlo@theherofoundationus.org to schedule your volunteer shift.

The Hero Foundation will partner with the Napa Valley 1839 FC soccer club and local businesses to achieve its fundraising goal.

The Hero Foundation is asking for $250 minimum to sponsor one of the 8 teams during the tournament. With your permission, your organization’s logo would be used in promotional materials and on tournament participants’ jerseys.

The tournament will have food and drink vendors and guest speakers from the Napa Valley Education Foundation and other nonprofits working to provide opportunities for young adults in our communities.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.

