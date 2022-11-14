Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Free Optimist youth hoops clinic set Nov. 16, ongoing sign-ups

Optimist Youth Basketball, a Napa league, will hold a free basketball clinic for players and coaches in its high school divisions from 6:30 to 8 p.m. this Wednesday, Nov, 16 at Silverado Middle School.

Instruction will include half-court and full-court pressing, inbound plays, and other parts of the game. Anyone interested should text Parker Hall at 287-1451 or just show up.

The league continues to take sign-ups for all divisions, grades 6-12, at napaoyb.org or by calling Jake Wilson for middle school divisions at 738-8115 or Parker Hall for high school divisions at 287-1451.

MMA returning to Napa Valley Expo on Dec. 3

SF Combat will hold its 10th mixed martial arts event of the year, SFC 9 Holiday Smash, on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Napa County Expo, 575 Third St., Napa.

Doors at Chardonnay Hall open at 4 p.m. and the first of 12 bouts is scheduled for 5 p.m. General admission is $65, with VIP seats for $110.

The promoters said they are hoping to make it the biggest single-day toy drive in Napa along with SF Combat’s biggest MMA event of 2022. They said every person who brings a toy will receive a $5 discount on their admission, noting that they normally have 600 to 800 spectators per show.

Follow SFCombat on Facebook or Instagram for more information.

Youth football team raising funds to play in Las Vegas

The American Canyon Junior Wolves youth football organization’s team in the 8-and-under age division is seeking the community's support to cap off a dream season.

The undefeated athletes are heading to the 2022 National Youth Football Championships, held in Las Vegas, during Thanksgiving weekend. Though the league generally provides excellent support during the regular season, it can't cover the expenses needed to bring the team to the championship.

The community is asked to make donations on the team’s GoFundMe page at gf.me/v/c/pnb9/jrwolves-get-to-2022-vegas-nationals. A little over half of the $10,000 needed to help the team cover registration, travel, room and board, and other costs have been raised.

707Premier hoop camp continues Nov. 20

707Premier Future Stars held the first session of its winter basketball camp on Sunday and will hold more on Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 at Justin-Siena High School. It's for boys and girls in the kindergarten through third grade.

Each session consists of basic basketball skills work — from 9 to 10 a.m. for grades K-1, and 11 a.m. to noon for grades 2-3 — followed by an hour-long game.

Coaches are 707Premier staff and local college and high school players.

Visit 707Premier.com to register or for more information.

Prolific Prep hoop camps Nov. 21-23, Dec. 19-22

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, an elite high school boys basketball program, will host a Thanksgiving Basketball Camp Nov. 21-23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the Napa Christian Campus of Education, 2201 Pine St., Napa.

Participants will be divided into age groups. Cost is $150, or $250 for two siblings, for all three days. Cost is $65 for walk-up campers.

Prolific Prep’s Xmas Holiday Basketball Camp will be Dec. 19-22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The cost is $199 for all four days, or $60 for walk-ups per day.

For more information, email prolificprepinfo@gmail.com or call (707) 849, 1212.