Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Gongora 10th at NorCal golf tourney

Napa’s Brooke Gongora took 10th place in the girls 11-12 age division at the US Kids Northern California Invitational Golf Championship at Rancho Murieta Country Club June 28-29 in Sacramento County, shooting an 84 and a 77 in the two-day, 18-hole event.

She is the daughter of Shon and Jamie Gongora and the niece of Vintage High boys basketball head coach Ben Gongora.

Napa High needs girls tennis assistant coach

Napa High School is looking for an assistant coach to work with head coach Marie Dolcini, who will be in her third season at the Grizzlies’ helm this fall.

The season runs from Aug. 8 through late October. A small stipend, made possible by the boosters club, will be provided. Email NHS Athletic Director Darci Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org if interested or for more information.

707 Basketball Camp July 18-21

The 707 Basketball Camp for boys and girls ages 8-14 returns July 18-21 at St. Apollinaris Catholic School, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The camp, directed by Tony Prescott and David Granucci, is to focus on skill development, team building and competition. Skills taught are to include shooting, ball handling, footwork, one-on-one moves, team offense and defensive techniques.

Cost is $195 per camper. Visit 707premier.com to register or email 707premier@gmail.com for more information.

Boxing club fundraising through Amazon

Al Amanecer Boxing Club, a nonprofit that provides fitness and wellness education for youth in the Napa area, recently registered as a designated charity on AmazonSmile. This charitable arm of Amazon allows people who shop on the website to have .5% of their purchase be directed to a charity of their choice. It does not add any costs for the buyer.

The gym said the donations will cover rent, utilities and equipment costs. It asks the community to consider shopping on AmazonSmile – which has the same products and prices as Amazon.com – by visiting smile.amazon.com/ch/87-1650404 and designating Al Amanecer Boxing Club as their charity.

For more information, visit the club at 988 Lincoln Ave., email napaboxing1968@gmail.com or call (808) 209-9931.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.