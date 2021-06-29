Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Habitat for Humanity golf tournament at Chardonnay July 30

Peter Stoppello Memorial Golf Day at Eagle Vines Aug. 21

Caen Healy and Drake Holman will honor one of their fellow 2016 Napa High graduates, Peter Stoppello, by hosting a Memorial Golf Day on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Eagle Vine Golf Club.

The entry fee for the four-person scramble tournament is $100. Of each fee, $20 will be donated to the Taylor Stoppello Education Fund, which was set up after Stoppello, 23, passed away unexpectedly on April 19.

They hope to have 80 golfers for the tournament, which will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start. There will also be Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests on the course and a silent auction and prize afterward.

Visit petersgolfday.org to register for the tournament and/or to make a donation.

American Canyon High needs girls golf coach

The position of varsity girls golf head coach is being offered at American Canyon High School.

Candidates should be experienced in the sport, have coaching experience and a resume of working with high school athletes, and be committed to developing young girls both on and off the field.