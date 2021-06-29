Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Habitat for Humanity golf tournament at Chardonnay July 30

Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity will host its "Swing Fore Homes" Golf Tournament at Chardonnay Golf Club in American Canyon on Friday, July 30 to raise money to help build homes for hard-working low-income families.
A shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. The tournament format is four-person scramble and has divisions for mixed teams (two men and two women), men’s teams and women’s teams.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
There will also be interactive holes, raffle prizes, and a chance to win a new car with a hole-in-one. The winner will choose either a 2021 Subaru Forester or 2021 Subaru Outback or Forester donated by Fairfield Subaru.
The $175 entry fee includes breakfast, lunch and drinks, tee prizes, first- and second-place awards, and Closet to the Pin and Longest Drive contest prizes.
The registration deadline is July 16. Mail golf registration, and make checks payable, to Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity, 5130 Fulton Avenue, Suite R, Fairfield, CA 94533. Visit solanonapahabitat.org/golf-2021 to register. For more information contact Tracy Moresi-Lorentzen at tmoresi@solanonapahabitat.org or 342-6328.
Habitat’s mission is to bring people together to build affordable homes for hard-working, low-income families, saying it offers “a hand up, not a handout.” Its next build is a three-home project in Fairfield. For more information, call 422-1948.
Peter Stoppello Memorial Golf Day at Eagle Vines Aug. 21
Caen Healy and Drake Holman will honor one of their fellow 2016 Napa High graduates, Peter Stoppello, by hosting a Memorial Golf Day on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Eagle Vine Golf Club.
The entry fee for the four-person scramble tournament is $100. Of each fee, $20 will be donated to the Taylor Stoppello Education Fund, which was set up after Stoppello, 23, passed away unexpectedly on April 19.
They hope to have 80 golfers for the tournament, which will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start. There will also be Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests on the course and a silent auction and prize afterward.
Visit petersgolfday.org to register for the tournament and/or to make a donation.
American Canyon High needs girls golf coach
The position of varsity girls golf head coach is being offered at American Canyon High School.
Candidates should be experienced in the sport, have coaching experience and a resume of working with high school athletes, and be committed to developing young girls both on and off the field.
Applicants must obtain First Aid/CPR, NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching, NFHS Sudden Cardiac Arrest, NFHS Concussion in Sports and NFHS Heat and Illness prevention, as well as all other documents required by Napa Valley Unified School District human resources.
The season typically begins in June and runs through mid-November, with some off-season activities expected. The coach receives a district stipend. Duties include developing a nonleague schedule, conducting daily practice, managing equipment, traveling with the team to away games, developing positive relationships with parents and players, attending league meetings, and planning an end-of-season awards and recognition event.
They must have basic knowledge of the character-building aspects of sports, including techniques and methods of teaching and reinforcing the core values comprising sportsmanship and good character; knowledge of physical capacities and limitations of the age group coached; coaching principles related to educational philosophy, adolescent; psychology, nutrition, risk management and the rules and strategies of the sport; and oversight and responsibility of the entire girls golf program.
Candidates should visit edjoin.org to apply. The position will be open until filled. Email Jill Stewart jstewart@nvusd.org with questions.
Calistoga needs volleyball coaches
Calistoga Joint Unified School District has openings posted at edjoin.org for high school junior varsity volleyball head coach and junior high school volleyball coach.
Those interested should visit the website and apply as soon as possible, as volleyball is a fall sport.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Justin-Siena’s historic football success is often associated with the turn of the century, and rightfully so.
Vintage High guard Connor Smith was picked as the lineman for the National Football Foundation-College Hall of Fame’s Napa County Scholar Athl…
St. Helena Little League’s 13-year-old Intermediate All-Stars defeated host American Canyon, 9-3.
Brock Bowers has received a lot of awards since being named 2019 Napa County Football Player of the Year, but he’s the only member of his fami…
The inaugural Around the Horn Baseball Classic honors Daryl and Joseph Horn, who were killed in a car accident in 2017.