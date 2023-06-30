Athletics, teamwork and community spirit will be celebrated when the Heroes Cup Soccer Tournament for Charity comes to Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium on Aug. 5.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

All proceeds will be donated to the Napa Valley Education Foundation, an organization that provides critical extra programs students need to perform their best, such as music and arts, health and wellness, career preparation, and teacher innovation grants. Tournament organizers hope to raise $5,000.

“We believe in the power of quality education, and supporting our community's young learners is a serious priority for us,” read a press release about the event. “It’s going to be an action-packed day filled with thrilling matches, inspiring stories, and unforgettable moments.”

The tournament will have eight teams of 10 players. Each team will play three games, and the two teams with the best records will compete for the Heroes Cup in the championship game.

Players must be at least 18 years old. Players will receive jerseys with the Heroes Cup logo to play in to commemorate the tournament.

Ticket prices for participants will be $10, and tickets for fans will be $5 per person and $2 for fans under 12 years old.

The Hero Foundation is looking for sponsors and volunteers for the tournament. Sponsors will have their business logo placed on the front of jerseys. Those interested in sponsoring or volunteering can email Carlo Bartalotti at carlo@theherofoundationus.org for more details.

The first game of the tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. Each game will last 30 minutes. Each team will play three games, and the two highest ranking teams will play each other in the Heroes Cup championship match. Team rankings will be displayed on a live table that will be emailed to team members and available to view on Hero Foundation social media pages and in newsletters.

Players are required to bring their own gear, including shoes and other apparel, aside from the Heroes Cup jerseys to the event.

Tournament participants will receive an email with the final schedule on July 29. They can pick up their jerseys at the Hero Foundation information booth 20 minutes before the start of their first game. Participants should enter the stadium through the Tournament Participant Check-In Booth. Participants are welcome to leave the event space, but players must return at least 20 minutes before their scheduled game times.

Volunteer positions include team check-in staff, fan check-in staff, concessions staff, team gear coordinator, Hero Foundation information booth staff, and merchandise booth staff.

Email carlo@theherofoundationus.org for more details. Those who available to volunteer for only a part of the event should email carlo@theherofoundationus.org to schedule your volunteer shift.

The Hero Foundation will partner with the Napa Valley 1839 FC soccer club and local businesses to achieve its fundraising goal.

The Hero Foundation is asking for $250 minimum to sponsor one of the 8 teams during the tournament. With your permission, your organization’s logo would be used in promotional materials and on tournament participants’ jerseys.

The tournament will have food and drink vendors and guest speakers from the Napa Valley Education Foundation and other nonprofits working to provide opportunities for young adults in our communities.

Buckner 4th of July Tourney in Yountville July 1-4

The annual Bill Buckner Memorial 4th of July Tournament is scheduled July 1-4 at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.

Admission is $5. Concessions will be available.

Invited to throw out a first pitch during the tournament are University of Georgia tight end and 2021 Napa High graduate Brock Bowers, former Napa Valley Register executive sports editor Marty James, actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, former TV correspondent Adam Housley, former KTVU sports director Mark Ibanez, former MLB pitcher and Napa Valley College pitching coach Warren Brusstar, NVC baseball head coach Dan Parker, UC Berkeley baseball head coach Mike Neu, and Napa High Athletic Hall of Famer and former Atlanta Braves slugger Bob Porter. Bowers will be at the 11:30 a.m. game on July 1. Brusstar will be out of town and represented by his son, Dylan.

Napa Valley Tennis Classic returns July 1-3

The 44th annual Napa Valley Tennis Classic is scheduled July 1-3 at the Napa Valley Tennis Association courts behind Vintage High School.

The USTA-sanctioned Gold Cup Serie, Level 4 Open tournament will have singles, doubles and mixed doubles divisions. It will be sponsored by Pine Ridge Vineyards, which will provide a prize to every division winner. Other sponsors include Pet Cuts and Darshan Leadership.

The tournament expects to have 130-150 players from the Napa Valley, Solano County and throughout Northern California. It is the biggest fundraiser each year for the NVTA, a volunteer-run nonprofit with eight courts. The tournament director is Lorraine Fazzolare.

There will be a raffle for the three-day event as a part of NVTA’s fundraising efforts. Tickets will be for sale at the event and other monetary donations can be made on NVTA's website at napatennis.org. Raffle items include FITT tennis package, Prince racquet, Wilson racquet, Tennis Warehouse swag, Dana Estates tasting, Caldwell Vineyard tasting, Winston's Cafe & Bakery Gift Card, StretchLab Napa package, Balloons Above the Valley special, and Hydro Facial by Tammy Sue Van Alstyne.

Proceeds from the raffle go toward court resurfacing, which will be completed in two phases this summer, as well as year-round maintenance of the courts and facility. Those interested in donating to the raffle, sponsoring or volunteering for the event can email Annika Fischer at info@trainatfit.com.

See Napa Valley Tennis Association at usta.com to sign up or visit napatennis.org for more information.

Fortinet Championship needs golf volunteers

The PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship, which returns to Silverado Resort and Spa Sept. 14–17, is accepting applications for new volunteers. Voted the most fan-friendly PGA Tour event, the tournament is an annual event in the FedEx Cup Fall Series. It welcomes a combination of top-tier players and the next generation of stars as well as more than 900 volunteers who play vital roles in making the tournament a success.

Notable participants have included Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay.

“This event simply wouldn’t be possible without our group of dedicated volunteers,” said Andy McDowell, executive director of the Fortinet Championship. “Their hard work and commitment make a huge impact on the success of the championship, and we’re grateful for their support. We encourage anyone who is passionate about serving and supporting the Napa Valley community to sign up.”

Volunteers work in tandem with the tournament team and PGA Tour personnel to assist with aspects such as gallery management, hospitality, greeting, ticket taking, and spotting. Volunteers can sign up to help on one of about 30 committees. Previous experience or knowledge of golf are not needed.

Volunteers are a driving force in enabling the Fortinet Championship to help the PGA Tour surpass $3 billion in lifetime charitable giving. Net proceeds of the event are donated to a number of charitable organizations throughout the greater Napa Valley area, with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); diversity and inclusion; reskilling programs, as well as local Napa-area nonprofits.

In addition to a one-of-a-kind behind-the-scenes experience watching PGA Tour stars compete, volunteers each receive a branded Fortinet Championship uniform that includes a polo, jacket and hat, a volunteer bag, a commemorative pin, one weekly guest ticket with a chance to earn an additional ticket, concert access, breakfast and lunch each day worked and access to an exclusive volunteer appreciation event. A one-time registration fee is required for first-time volunteers to help offset the costs of the uniform package.

Visit fortinetchampionship.com/volunteer to sign up or for more information on committee descriptions. The event is managed by global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.

Today in sports history: July 1 1938: Don Budge wins singles, doubles, mixed doubles titles at Wimbledon, again 1951: Bob Feller of the Cleveland Indians pitches his third career no-hitter 1961: Mickey Wright beats defending champion Betsy Rawls to win the U.S. Women’s Open 2007: Cristie Kerr wins U.S. Women’s Open by making only two bogeys over final 45 holes 2012: Tiger Woods wins AT&T National at Congressional for 74th career win 2012: Spain wins its third straight major soccer title