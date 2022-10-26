Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Juárez Alemán of Al Amanecer drops bout

Issac Juárez Alemán represented Napa’s Al Amanecer Boxing Club at the Caballero Promotes Boxing amateur boxing event in Sacramento on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The 15-year-old Alemán, a 145-pounder, lost by decision to 150-pounder Tacrese Barreman of Chapitos Boxing Club of Reno, Nev.

“Issac was feeling nervous because his teammate’s bout fell through, so he was the only one representing the team,” explained Jesús Solís, Al Amanecer’s executive director and head coach. “I’m really proud of him for following through with his commitment to compete in the event. Barreman was not only more experienced, he was taller and had long arms. Issac learned he needs to practice getting inside when he faces a taller opponent. Despite the loss, it was an important learning experience.”

The Al Amanecer boxers will compete next at the Northern California Silver Gloves on Nov. 5 at American Canyon Community Center, 100 Benton Way, American Canyon.

The amateur tournament, sponsored by the Napa Sheriff’s Activities League, is open to boxers ages 8-16. Winners qualify for the State Silver Gloves, to be held in Compton in mid-December. State champions advance to the National Silver Gloves, to be held in Missouri.

Al Amanecer Boxing Club is 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose gym is at 988 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Its mission is to provide young people with a supportive instructional environment where they can learn not only boxing technique, strategy, and physical conditioning, but also discipline, respect, commitment, effort, and responsibility.

Visit alamanecerboxing.org for more information.

707Premier hoop camp starts Nov. 13

707Premier Future Stars will hold winter basketball sessions Nov. 13, Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 at Justin-Siena High School for boys and girls in the kindergarten through third grade.

Each session is to consist of basic basketball skills work — from 9 to 10 a.m. for grades K-1, and 11 a.m. to noon for grades 2-3 — followed by an hour-long game.

Coaches are 707Premier staff and local college and high school players.

Visit 707Premier.com to register or for more information.

Optimist Youth Basketball signups Oct. 27, 29

Napa’s Optimist Youth Basketball is holding signups for the upcoming season at the Harvest Middle School gym from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The league will also have sign-ups at the Napa Valley College gym from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29. Parents may also visit napaoyb.org to sign up players and pay online.

Players in the seventh-eighth grade boys and girls divisions, 9th-10th grade boys and girls divisions, and the 11th-12th grade boys and girls divisions are encouraged to sign up.

Practices start in November and games will commence Saturday, Dec. 3. The cost is $80 for the season. For information call Jake Wilson at 707-738-8115.

Evolve Volleyball holding open gym Oct. 30

Evolve Volleyball is holding the last of this month’s open gyms on Oct. 30, for players to prepare for the club’s team tryouts scheduled Nov. 5-6.

Visit evolvevolleyballclub.com for more details.

Justin-Siena has opening for boys lacrosse head coach

Justin-Siena is seeking a varsity boys lacrosse head coach for the 2022-23 season from January to May. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League and the North Coast Section.

The position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. Some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. The head coach leads the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight.

Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.

To apply, email a letter of Interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy and an employment application (found at justin-siena.org under Employment) to the Assistant Athletic Director, Mr. Andrew Bettencourt, at abettencourt@justin-siena.org.

The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.

Visit justin-siena.org or email Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org for more information.