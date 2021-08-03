Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Justin baseball nabs academic award

The American Baseball Coaches Association recently announced that this year's Justin-Siena squad is one of three Northern California high school teams that have been awarded the 2020-21 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award.

Some 580 teams from every level of college and high school baseball across the country were honored with this year’s award, which highlights programs coached by ABCA members that posted a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2020-21 academic year.

“It is an honor to have made this list in consecutive seasons for academic excellence. A testament to our players and school, to be sure,” Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson said.

Coaches were able to nominate their teams for the award between the end of their schools’ spring semesters and July 12.

Baseball club taking signups through Oct. 9

Napa Valley Baseball Club Spring 2022 registration is now open. Tryouts will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville. Tryouts are open to all Napa County players who have aged out of Little League Majors and have begun the seventh or eighth grade during the 2021-22 school year.