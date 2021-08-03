Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Justin baseball nabs academic award

The American Baseball Coaches Association recently announced that this year's Justin-Siena squad is one of three Northern California high school teams that have been awarded the 2020-21 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award.
Some 580 teams from every level of college and high school baseball across the country were honored with this year’s award, which highlights programs coached by ABCA members that posted a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2020-21 academic year.
“It is an honor to have made this list in consecutive seasons for academic excellence. A testament to our players and school, to be sure,” Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson said.
Coaches were able to nominate their teams for the award between the end of their schools’ spring semesters and July 12.
Baseball club taking signups through Oct. 9
Napa Valley Baseball Club Spring 2022 registration is now open. Tryouts will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville. Tryouts are open to all Napa County players who have aged out of Little League Majors and have begun the seventh or eighth grade during the 2021-22 school year.
Registration must be completed online only, and a non-refundable registration fee of $25 paid to cover insurance, by visiting bit.ly/3x6xi41 by Oct. 9; no walk-up registration will be allowed.
See napavalleybaseballclub on Facebook or Instagram for updates and more information.
North Bay Realtors charity golf tourney Aug. 27
The Napa Chapter of the North Bay Association of Realtors will hold its 10th annual charity golf tournament from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There will be lunch, a reception, auctions and an awards ceremony.
Proceeds benefit local charities and scholarships.
Visit bit.ly/3zxgTqP to sign up or for more information.
Napa High needs boys lacrosse coach, JV hoop coaches
Napa High School has a varsity head coach opening for boys lacrosse and JV coach openings for boys basketball and girls basketball.
Email Athletic Director Darci Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org or visit edjoin.org for more information.
Justin-Siena needs head coaches for girls golf, softball
Justin-Siena High seeks to hire head coaches for girls golf and softball for the 2021-2022 school year. The girls golf program runs from August through October, and the softball program from February to June. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League and North Coast Section.
Each position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. Some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.
The successful candidate for each position must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes, and articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach leads the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight, and embraces the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena.
Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.
The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer. School policy prohibits discrimination based on race, color, gender, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by applicable federal or state laws.
To apply for either position, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy, and employment application (found in the Employment section of the Justin-Siena website at justin-siena.org) to the Assistant for Student Services, Mrs. Debbie Skillings, at dskillings@justin-siena.org.
Visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org for more information. Review of applications will begin immediately. The position will be open until filled.
