Justin-Siena High School will present its popular signature event, the Justin-Siena Golf Classic, on Monday, June 5, at Silverado Resort and Spa.

Golfers will play the North Course for a full morning of high-energy golf with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, followed by an al fresco, gourmet Classic Luncheon and silent auction at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels are welcome, whether in an organized foursome or golfing solo.

Those who are not golfers can still sign up for the Classic Luncheon in The Grove under the majestic oak tree canopy. Premium wines will be poured at each table, and complimentary wine and beer will be available at the bar. Bid on exceptional wines, exciting golf packages, and more. All auction and event proceeds benefit Braves Athletics.

The event’s Fund-a-Need will raise money for two sideline WeatherScape Team Shelters to keep Justin-Siena athletes comfortable and safe in inclement weather.

Contact Jennifer Rasler for additional information regarding ticketing, sponsorship opportunities, or donations.

Email jrasler@justin-siena.org or call (707) 255-0950 ext. 764.

707 Premier Sports to co-host all-star hoops doubleheader May 6

Napa Valley-based 707 Premier Sports is partnering with Signal The Light Basketball and Simply Basketball to host high school and junior college all-star basketball games May 6 at Napa Valley College.

Tipping off at 4:30 p.m. will be the high school game between standouts from Napa County and Solano County. At 7 p.m. will be a NorCal JC All-Star Game featuring junior college players from throughout Northern California.

A dunk contest is planned between the games.

Admission is $10 general and $5 for senior citizens, students and children.

Joe DiMaggio Baseball tryouts, sign-ups May 7

Napa Valley Joe DiMaggio Baseball, a competitive summer program founded in 1972, will hold sign-ups from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and tryouts from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.

Players cannot have been 19 years old before Aug. 1, 2021. Players should bring a copy of their birth certificate and $300 to sign-up. Those under age 18 will need a parent’s signature. Those not selected will be given a full refund. All returning players must sign up.

The team will play about 25 games on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and weekends. Games will begin the first weekend in June and continue into early August. Home games will be at Justin-Siena High School and road games in Yountville, Fairfield, Vallejo, Vacaville, Santa Rosa and American Canyon.

For more information, contact President-General Manager Steve Meyer at coachmeyer@sbcglobal.net or (707) 312-0188.

Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic June 9

The fourth annual Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic is scheduled Friday, June 9, at Vintners Golf Club in Yountville. Registration includes a nine-hole round of golf, cart rental, gyro bar, tasty drinks, and an afterparty with live raffle and prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive.

Registration is $100 per player. Tickets to only the afterparty and auction are available for $50 per person.

The event was founded in 2019 by local media personality Bob St. Laurent to bring friends together to enjoy great golf and food while raising money for charitable causes in the Napa Valley.

The Bob St. Laurent Music Advocacy Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established with the sole purpose of keeping musicians and music alive by putting instruments directly into the hands of children in public schools. In 2022, it provided 20 ukuleles, a violin and a fender 12-string acoustic-electric guitar for the Napa High Music Program. Sponsor Dunlop USA also donated 50 guitar straps and 10 cases of guitar strings to support the guitar class created with the donation of 31 Gibson Guitars in 2021.

Visit bslmap.com to sign up for golf or just the afterparty and auction. Email info@bslmap.org for sponsorship opportunities.

Fortinet Championship needs golf volunteers

The PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship, which returns to Silverado Resort and Spa Sept. 14–17, is accepting applications for new volunteers. Voted the most fan-friendly PGA Tour event, the tournament is an annual event in the FedEx Cup Fall Series. It welcomes a combination of top-tier players and the next generation of stars as well as more than 900 volunteers who play vital roles in making the tournament a success.

Notable participants have included Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay.

“This event simply wouldn’t be possible without our group of dedicated volunteers,” said Andy McDowell, executive director of the Fortinet Championship. “Their hard work and commitment make a huge impact on the success of the championship, and we’re grateful for their support. We encourage anyone who is passionate about serving and supporting the Napa Valley community to sign up.”

Volunteers work in tandem with the tournament team and PGA Tour personnel to assist with aspects such as gallery management, hospitality, greeting, ticket taking, and spotting. Volunteers can sign up to help on one of about 30 committees. Previous experience or knowledge of golf are not needed.

Volunteers are a driving force in enabling the Fortinet Championship to help the PGA Tour surpass $3 billion in lifetime charitable giving. Net proceeds of the event are donated to a number of charitable organizations throughout the greater Napa Valley area, with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); diversity and inclusion; reskilling programs, as well as local Napa-area nonprofits.

In addition to a one-of-a-kind behind-the-scenes experience watching PGA Tour stars compete, volunteers each receive a branded Fortinet Championship uniform that includes a polo, jacket and hat, a volunteer bag, a commemorative pin, one weekly guest ticket with a chance to earn an additional ticket, concert access, breakfast and lunch each day worked and access to an exclusive volunteer appreciation event. A one-time registration fee is required for first-time volunteers to help offset the costs of the uniform package.

Visit fortinetchampionship.com/volunteer to sign up or for more information on committee descriptions. The event is managed by global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE.

Justin-Siena needs volleyball, water polo, cheer head coaches

Justin-Siena High School is seeking head coaches for varsity volleyball, varsity girls water polo and varsity cheer for the 2023-2024 school year. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League of the North Coast Section.

The positions are part-time and come with competitive stipends, however, some consideration for full-time positions may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.

Each successful candidate must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes. They will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach will lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight, and embrace the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena.

The volleyball and cheer programs will be active from summer through early November, and girls water polo from August through October.

Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of California Interscholastic Federation bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.

To apply, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy and employment application (found in the Employment section of the Justin-Siena website) to Assistant Athletic Director Andrew Bettencourt at abettencourt@justin-siena.org.

For further information, visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org.

Review of applications will begin immediately. The position will be open until filled. The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer. School policy prohibits discrimination based on the following legally protected characteristics: race, color, gender, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by applicable federal or state laws.

Napa High Hall of Fame accepting nominations through April 30

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its class of 2023. The deadline is April 30.

Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.

To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2005 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.

To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.

Visit napahighhof.org for more information.

Vintage taking nominations for 10th Hall of Fame class through May 1

The Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its 2023 class, its 10th group of inductees. Nominations will be accepted through Monday, May 1. The induction ceremony is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Elks Lodge in Napa.

Individuals may be nominated in one of the three following categories: athlete, coach, or special/other. To be eligible for induction as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Vintage High at least 15 years ago (class of 2008 or before), participated in at least one interscholastic sport at a varsity level while a student at Vintage High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible for induction as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic team at Vintage High, been employed by or contributed services to Vintage High for at least five years and no longer be a coach at VHS, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible for induction in the special/other category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at Vintage High, contributed in some substantial and significant way to the improvement of the Vintage High athletic program, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

The submission fee per nomination is $25, with checks made payable to the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation. Nominations are to be mailed to Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa, CA 94558, Attention: Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame.

For more information, email Cam Neal, president of the Hall of Fame committee, at cneal@nvusd.org.

Calistoga High has football coach openings

The Calistoga High football program has openings for the paid positions of head coach and two assistant coaches.

The Wildcats play 8-man football in the North Central League II and have a rich history of success, reaching the North Coast Section semifinals the last three seasons. They get a strong turnout of players each season. Last year they finished with 33 players on the roster, 17 of whom are eligible to return this fall.

“We are looking for a dynamic, experienced and enthusiastic head coach to continue guiding our student-athletes to success both on and off the field,” Calistoga Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz said. “The football program is well supported by both the district and athletic department.”

Interested applicants should apply online through edjoin.org.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.

Silverado to hold tennis camps

Courts refinished with three for pickleball added

With nine freshly refinished tennis courts as well as three new pickleball courts, Silverado Resort and Spa has announced its tennis programs for 2023 that include camps and clinics for all ages and aptitudes.

Katie Dellich, a USPTA elite professional who has been named one of the “Top 50 Best Coaches in America” by The Tennis Channel, oversees what Tennis Resorts Online considers one of the world’s 14 best tennis programs.

The camps are for hotel guests and club members, and locals based on availability.

Here are the programs currently taking sign-ups:

Backhands, Vines and Volleys, an adult tennis camp for the resort’s hotel guests and club members, will have six sessions from which to choose — April 24-26, May 18-20, June 22-24, Oct. 5-7, Oct. 19-21 and Oct. 26-28. Participants enjoy an “energetic three-day experience that includes a wide variety of drills on groundstrokes, volleys, transitions, serves, returns and strategies, along with live ball, friendly match play and a bit of bubbly.” A hotel reservation confirmation is required to reserve. Camp participants are guaranteed a late checkout on the day of departure.

The Tennis Beginner Boot Camp is a three-day comprehensive clinic for adults in which tennis professionals provide expert guidance and personal instruction on all the fundamentals in a fun, low-stakes play format. The sessions will be April 13-15, May 10-12 and Aug. 14-16.

Other options for adults include “Live Ball,” which is 90 minutes of non-stop tennis action on Saturdays and Sundays, and “Drill and Play” sessions, which are live ball-hitting drills and training sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Private lessons are also available. Tennis racquets and other equipment are available to rent.

For children, programs are designed to not only hone court skills but help players get active, develop friendships and interpersonal skills, and learn about fair play.

Summer Golf, Tennis, Swim Camps are designed to engage children ages 6-12 in three- or four-day camps. They are June 12-15, June 19-22, June 26-29, July 3-6, July 10-13, July 17-20, July 24-27, July 31-Aug. 3, and Aug. 7-10.

Holiday Break Golf and Tennis Camps last three days and strive to teach leadership skills, racquet skills and competition in a fun and supportive team atmosphere. Dates are April 3-5, April 10-12, Nov. 20-22 and Dec. 18-20.

The After School Fall Golf and Tennis Camp will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays, from 4-6 p.m., from Oct. 3-5, Oct. 10-12, Oct. 17-19, Oct. 24-26, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, Nov. 7-9, and Nov. 14-16.

All tennis courts have been improved and resurfaced with Plexipave in a “vibrant, Indian Wells pro purple hue,” Dellich said. “This color makes for an optimal player and spectator experience from a visibility standpoint, providing contrast which is critical for viewing the ball.”

The pickleball courts were created by Vintage Contractors, which specializes in the installation of sport, recreation and industrial surface materials.

Visit silveradoresort.com and click Tennis for more information.

Golf tournament for Feeding it Forward set June 12

The second annual Downtown Joe’s & Billco’s Golf Tournament at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park on June 12 will benefit nonprofit Feeding it Forward in its mission to prevent food waste and end hunger in Napa County.

The inaugural version of the event, held at Chardonnay Golf Club on Sept. 19, 2022, saw 104 golfers raise $10,000 for Feeding It Forward. This year’s goal is $20,000, according to Feeding it Forward Chair and Founder David Busby.

This year’s tournament will be open to 144 golfers.

“With the support of our community, we provide food to Napa County’s vulnerable population of older adults, veterans, children, families, and the working poor,” Busby said in a press release. “Unfortunately, in Napa County, one in 10 adults and one in five children are food insecure, based on a study done in 2018, and (that trend) most likely has increased due to the lingering effects of the pandemic, fires, and inflation. We are requesting participation and donations to raise funds for a facility’s operating cost, vehicle, and operational costs, i.e., compostable or environmentally safe packaging, food safety supplies, etc., to safely recover through distributing the perishable food.”

Other than signing up a foursome for the tournament and dinner fundraiser, the community can help by donating goods, gift cards, wine (Magnums or large formats preferred), services, or experiences for the event’s silent auction or raffle, becoming a sponsor of the event, being a hole sponsor, or making swag donations for attendees’ goodie bags.

Feeding it Forward volunteers and staff recover excess perishable and prepared food from restaurants, markets and festivals and transport it to Napa County residents in need, store it for when it is needed, or distribute it to other organizations that focus on actively feeding residents.

Clients who benefit from Feeding it Forward include affordable housing residents, farm workers, homeless shelters, and low-income workers.

A Platinum sponsorship of $10,000 includes premier signage on all holes, two foursomes, logo on balls, tees and gift bags, and prominent inclusion and logo placement in all media materials.

A Gold sponsorship of $5,000 includes premier signage at all par-3 holes, two foursomes, logo on balls, tees and gift bags, and prominent inclusion and logo placement in all media materials.

A Silver sponsorship of $3,000 includes one foursome, deluxe company signage on two specialty holes, banquet recognition, and inclusion in media materials.

A Bronze sponsorship of $1,000 includes one foursome, deluxe company signage, banquet recognition and acknowledgment in the program.

A Hole sponsorship of $200 includes signage at the hole, banquet recognition and acknowledgment in the program.

An In-Kind sponsorship is a donation to the silent auction and includes signage, description of in-kind donations, banquet recognition, and acknowledgment in the program.

Visit fifnv.perfectgolfevent.com for more information or to register.