Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Justin-Siena needs girls soccer coaches

The Justin-Siena High School girls soccer program has openings for junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant coach for the 2022-23 winter season, which begins Oct. 31 and typically runs through the end of February.

The coaches will need to attend weekly training sessions and games, and should have an understanding of technical and physical development of the players. Prior coaching experience is preferred.

Send a resume to ebfranco@justin-siena.org if interested in either position.

First Street Napa to kick off week of PGA tourney

The First Street Napa shopping district will kick off the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship on Wednesday, Sept. 14, with a week-long series of events on its property that include a putting challenge and autographs with PGA Tour golfers, a celebratory VIP dinner at Compline, family-fun scavenger hunt, a grand raffle prize to “Go Inside The Ropes” at the Fortinet Championship and walk with many of the world’s best golfers as they play.

Called the First Street Napa-Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge, the series is part of a promotional partnership between First Street Napa and Fortinet and community sponsors. All events will take place in front of Compline, 1300 First St., from 3 to 9 p.m. Sept. 14 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 through Sept. 17. Proceeds will go to a Napa charity, Alaina’s Voice Foundation.

Starting at 3 p.m. Sept. 14, members of the public are invited to practice their putting skills on a custom-designed collection of challenging putting holes, and to participate in a scavenger hunt to win raffle prizes and giveaways. From 5 to 6 p.m., raffle ticket winners will be announced to “Putt with The Pros” on an expert-only putting hole.

A celebratory PGA Tour kickoff VIP dinner will take place at Compline at 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Visit bit.ly/3Cl5bEB to purchase tickets to the dinner.

Event activities include “Putt with The Pros” putting challenge and autographs on Sept. 14; a grand prize raffle drawing to “Go Inside The Ropes” at this year’s Fortinet Championship and walk with PGA Tour players; golf-related gift offerings at First Street Napa retail shops; a family scavenger hunt; promotional giveaways and prizes; wine tasting experiences; and an Alaina’s Voice Foundation donation event.

First Street Napa and Fortinet will operate free shuttle bus service between First Street Napa and Silverado Resort and Spa for the public to experience world-class golf, shopping, dining, wine tasting, and activities for families.

Visit Napa Valley is this year’s Presenting Sponsor and Community Partner sponsor for the 2022 First Street Napa-Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge. Community Champion sponsors are Acore Capital, Archer Hotel Napa, The Doctors Company, and Perfect Puree. Community Advocate sponsors include The Bennington Napa, California Brandy House, and Eiko’s.

St. Helena state champs to be honored

Members of St. Helena High School’s state-champion volleyball teams of 1982 and 1984 will be honored at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the school’s gym, between the Saints’ junior varsity and varsity volleyball matches against Clear Lake.

On Friday, Sept. 30, there will be a drinks-only Community Welcome party at Crane Park at 6 p.m. and a ceremony at the homecoming football game against Lower Lake, just before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Members of the 1982 and 1984 teams are asked to send any photos they may have from those seasons to Athletic Director Brandon Farrell at St. Helena High School, 1401 Grayson Ave., St. Helena, CA, 94574. They should write their name and phone number on the back of each photo so they can be returned after the event.

Digital photos can be emailed to Farrell at bfarrell@sthelenaunified.org or Heidi Holzhauer at heidiaholzhauer@yahoo.com. Photos are needed by Monday, Sept. 19.

Members of the state champion teams should RSVP to bfarrell@sthelenaunified.org or heidiaholzhauer@yahoo.com by Sept. 16.

Five to enter St. Helena Hall of Fame Oct. 29

The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its five-member 2022 class on Oct. 29 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena. A cocktail hour is scheduled at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by the induction ceremony.

The new inductees are Erik Zaidel (coach honoree, 1976-81), Jeff King (special category, Class of 1974), Katie Decker (Class of 2001), Madelyn “Maddy” Densberger (Class of 2011) and Charles Bertoli (Class of 2012).

Cost is $70 per person. Checks can be made payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and sent to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574, with name, telephone number, email address, and the names of all who are on the reservation. Tables of 8 are available and recommended.

For more information, contact Lisa Slattery at lisa@windybayllc.com or 707-968-5860, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or 707-815-5535.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.