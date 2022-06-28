Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Justin wins bracket at Summer Jam boys basketball tourney

Justin-Siena High School and Napa Valley College hosted 707 Premier’s second annual Summer Jam, a 24-team varsity basketball tournament held this past weekend, June 25-26. The field included Vine Valley Athletic League teams Vintage, Napa, Petaluma, Sonoma and Justin-Siena.

The two-day event featured six pools and crowned three champions. Justin-Siena went 5-0 to win the Blue Bracket over Urban of San Francisco. The Braves return all five starters, and 11 players in total, from their Northern California Division IV championship squad.

In a game that included big runs from each team, late scoring flurries by Rodriguez (4-1) proved to be too much for a sound Rocklin team, propelling the Mustangs to win the Cardinal Bracket.

Rounding out the weekend, the Benicia Panthers (4-1) outlasted Oak Ridge of El Dorado Hills to secure the day's final crown in the Steel Bracket.

Bill Buckner Memorial 4th of July Invitational July 1-4

The Napa Valley Baseball Club hosts the second annual Bill Buckner Memorial 4th of July Invitational July 1-4 at Cleve Borman Field, the ballpark at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

Admission will be $5 for everyone. Concessions will be available.

Games involving Napa Valley teams have the Napa Crushers’ Joe DiMaggio team facing Bercovich 35 Honors at 2:15 p.m. Friday, the NVBC 19’s playing San Bruno VFW at 4:45 p.m. Friday, the Napa Crushers taking on Millbrae Baseball Corporation at 2:15 Saturday, the NVBC 17’s facing Bercovich 35 Honors at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, the NVBC 17’s playing Sunday against the Napa Crushers at 9 a.m. and Millbrae at 11:30 a.m., the NVBC 19’s playing Sunday against the Sonoma Stack 17’s at 2:15 p.m. and the Sonoma Stack 19’s at 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday, the semifinals are at 10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and the championship game is at 3:30 p.m. An awards ceremony will follow.

Napa Valley Tennis Association tourney July 2-4

The Napa Valley Tennis Association, a nonprofit community tennis club founded in 1967 with its courts on the Vintage High School campus, is slated to host its 43rd annual Napa Valley Tennis Classic, a USTA-sanctioned tournament July 2-4.

Participants will be coming from all over Northern California and players of all levels — 2.5 to 5.0, with 5.0 being the highest level one can play without becoming a professional player. There will be divisions for men’s singles, women’s singles, same-gender doubles and mixed doubles. Entry fees are $40 for singles players and $65 for doubles players. Each player gets a maximum of two entries.

Email Lorraine Fazzolare at napa10s@gmail.com with tournament questions, Annika Fischer at info@trainatfit.com about volunteer opportunities, or Rob Farver at rfarver@sanitywineandspirits.com about sponsorships and donations.

Last year’s tournament drew about 200 players and their families from California and neighboring states. The NVTC is one of the largest NTRP tournaments in Northern California, getting named Tournament of the Year for 3.0, 3.5 and 5.0 levels in 2019.

Its tennis director, Michael Fischer, offers private lessons, clinics, Parks and Recreation programs, and the USTA HITS program for children. Member dues and donations pay for the maintenance of the facility.

The club is in its 55th year of being exclusively dependent on volunteers and more than 385 members to bring quality tennis to the area for youths and adults.

Donations are welcome and will go toward the maintenance and upkeep of the NVTA courts and the programs offered to the community. Sponsors donating $250 or more, including in-kind donations, will be showcased on the NVTA’s sponsor banner and in social media coverage. Typical sponsorship levels are Platinum for $1,000, Gold for $500, and Silver for $250.

For more information, contact the NVTA’s Noelle Hayes at noelle.fern@gmail.com or 954-701-6439.

707 Basketball Camp July 18-21

The 707 Basketball Camp for boys and girls ages 8-14 is holding its first session this week but will return July 18-21 at St. Apollinaris Catholic School, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The camp, directed by Tony Prescott and David Granucci, is to focus on skill development, team building and competition. Skills taught are to include shooting, ball handling, footwork, one-on-one moves, team offense and defensive techniques.

Cost is $195 per camper.

Visit 707premier.com to register or email 707premier@gmail.com for more information.

Justin-Siena needs JV volleyball head coach

Justin-Siena, a Catholic high school in the Lasallian tradition located in Napa, invites applications for the position of JV girls volleyball head coach. Justin-Siena is a member of the CIF North Coast Section and competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

The JV head coach reports directly to the varsity head coach and embraces the responsibility of being a positive role model and mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena. It is a coaching-only position with a coaching stipend as compensation. The 2021-22 season begins in early December and runs through February. A team organizational meeting will be held and preseason conditioning will start in October.

Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills. A bachelor’s degree is preferred, but not required.

Email head coach Kate Reilley at kreilley@justin-siena.org for more information. The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.

Boxing club fundraising through Amazon

Al Amanecer Boxing Club, a nonprofit whose purpose is to provide fitness and wellness education for youth in the Napa area, recently registered as a designated charity on AmazonSmile. This charitable arm of Amazon allows people who shop on the website to have .5% of their purchase be directed to a charity of their choice. It does not add any costs for the buyer.

“It may seem like a small amount, but it adds up and can make a huge difference for us,” the gym said in a press release. “For example, so far in May, between shopping for the gym and his personal needs, Coach (Jesús) Solís has generated $37 for the club. Our coaches and office staff are volunteers, and the fees are used to cover our rent, utilities and equipment costs.”

The club asks the community to consider shopping on AmazonSmile – which has the same products and prices as Amazon.com – by visiting smile.amazon.com/ch/87-1650404 and designating Al Amanecer Boxing Club as their charity.

Al Amanecer Boxing Club's mission is to provide young people with a supportive instructional environment where they can learn not only boxing technique, strategy, and physical conditioning, but also discipline, respect, commitment, effort, and responsibility. The club is a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization.

For more information, visit the club at 988 Lincoln Ave., email napaboxing1968@gmail.com or call (808) 209-9931.

Justin-Siena has opening for girls golf head coach

Justin-Siena is seeking a girls golf head coach for the 2022-23 school year. The school competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League and the North Coast Section. Candidates must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes. The position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. Some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.

The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful girls golf program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach is expected to lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and assistant coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight.

The girls golf program will be active from August 2022 through November 2022. The head coach embraces the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena. Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.

To apply, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy, and an employment application (found in the Employment section of the Justin-Siena website at justin-siena.org) to Assistant for Student Services Ms. Alejandra Alvarado-Basulto at aalvarado@justin-siena.org.

The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX employer. School policy prohibits discrimination based on the following legally protected characteristics: race, color, gender, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by applicable federal or state laws.

For more information, visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org. A review of applications will begin immediately. The position is open until filled.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.