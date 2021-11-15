Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Last Optimist Youth Basketball signups Nov. 20

Final in-person sign-ups for Optimist Youth Basketball high school divisions will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Napa Valley College gym. Masks will be required.

The season is scheduled to start Dec. 4. The league is back for its 42nd season after being canceled in 2020-21 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Those who can’t make Saturday’s sign-up at NVC can visit napaoyb.org or call Parker Hall at 252-0739 to sign up online. The cost is $100 per player for an eight-game season. Scholarships are given upon request, but everyone must pay at least $20. If the season is not held, refunds will be provided.

Everyone who signs up is placed on a team, gets a uniform with the sponsor’s name, and is guaranteed playing time, regardless of skill or ability to pay. If there are not enough girls to form their own league, they will be placed on a boys team if they so choose. Teams practice one night a week and play on Saturdays at the Napa Valley College gym or Silverado Middle School gym.

The league started in 1979 with 40 players on four co-ed 7th and 8th grade teams. The program has expanded to grades 6-12 and thousands of young athletes have participated over the years. Volunteers who have coached in OYB include Steve Potter, Brad Wagenknecht, Dylan Leach, Joe Donohoe, Kevin Thom and Steve Hasty.

State mandates require that everyone, including players, coaches, officials, and fans, wear a mask, even if vaccinated.

Napa High needs coaches for track, lacrosse, badminton

Napa High School needs head coaches for the spring sports of badminton, track and field, and boys lacrosse.

It is a chance to work with Athletic Director Darci Ward, who as head coach of the Napa High girls basketball program from 2003-18 guided the Grizzlies to nine league championships and several playoff appearances.

Email Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org or visit edjoin.org for more information about the openings.

707 Premier taking signups for hoop league, camp

The 707 Premier Junior Basketball League, a new AAU program held on Sundays, will have two sessions for boys and girls in kindergarten through third grade at Napa High School.

Session 1 will be Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Session 2 will be Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30. Participants in kindergarten and first grade will meet from 9 to 11 a.m., second-graders from 10 a.m. to noon, and third-graders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cost is $150 for one session or $275 for both.

The 707 Premier Winter Basketball Camp for boys and girls in grades 3-8 and will be from Dec. 27-30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Cost is $199 per participant in the camp, which will be led by Tony Prescott and the 707 Premier coaching staff. He said it will focus on skill development, team building and competition, with an emphasis on fundamentals. Skills being taught will include shooting, ball handling, footwork and defensive techniques, and include games and skills competitions.

Visit 707premier.com or email David Granucci at 707premier@gmail.com to register or for more information about the league or camp.

Napa High having tree fundraiser

Napa High School is taking orders for freshly cut Douglas, Noble and Nordmann fir trees and a variety of wreaths and garlands as a fundraiser for its athletic program.

They can be ordered through Nov. 15 by visiting bit.ly/3oayAIZ and can be picked up Dec. 4 at Napa High’s Santa Village, which will feature Santa, holiday goodies and carols. Delivery options are available. Trees can also be purchased for military families.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.