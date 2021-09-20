Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Mare Island PedalFest to return Sunday

Mare Island Brewing Company, in partnership with Ride Napa Valley and Musto Studios, announce the return of Mare Island PedalFest on Sunday, Sept. 26, in support of the Mare Island Historic Park Foundation and the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition.
It is a family-friendly, all-ages cycling event with multi-faceted activities for racers, bike tourists and cycling spectators of all levels and abilities. The start-finish line and festival will be at Mare Island Brewing Company, 850 Nimitz Ave. in Vallejo.
The second annual PedalFest includes the Wet Mile Urban Urban Cyclo-Cross, a three-mile multi-lap race through the island that enables cyclists to ride through 143 years of naval shipyard history — including through and around shipbuilding gantries, alleys, winding trails, buildings, twisted staircases, railroad tracks, inspiring historic and bay views, jumps, and a few wet bumps. It is for beginners to advanced riders ages 6 and older. Cost is $20-$50.
There will also be the Lap of the Shipyard educational bike tour for all ages ($10 per adult) and the free Kids Bike Rodeo, for ages 3-12 in enclosed area sponsored by Bike Vallejo
There will also be a team relay race called the “Lonesome Louis.” According to local historians, when the Island was shuttered in 1996, one bike — eventually dubbed “Lonesome Louis” — remained chained to a fence for over a decade. The winning team will have its name engraved on the “Lonesome Louis” trophy to be housed at the Mare Island Brewing Company.
The event was inspired by Congressman Mike Thompson, who started an initiative to get more people moving, especially on bikes. The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition is a nonprofit dedicated to building a 47-mile bike and walking path from the Vallejo Ferry to Calistoga. Event tickets for Lap of the Shipyard support the Historic Park Foundation and $5 of every race entry sold is directed to the Vine Trail.
Visit mareislandpedalfest.com to register or for more information.
Napa Hall of Fame 2021 nominations due Nov. 10
The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2021 class, which will be inducted with the seven-member class of 2020 at a dinner and induction ceremony on March 5, 2022 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley.
Hall of Fame events were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hall of Fame’s selection committee votes on the nominees after reviewing the nominations and hearing presentations by nominators. A successful nominee needs 75 percent of the total points possible.
The Hall of Fame Foundation’s mission statement, according to napahighhof.org, is to honor the school and its department of athletics by recognizing the achievements of former athletes, coaches and others who have made significant contributions to the school’s athletic programs, while celebrating Napa High School scholar-athletes for their work in the classroom, community and in athletics.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.
To date, there are 154 members of the Hall of Fame, whose membership dates to 1912. The NHS Athletic HOF Foundation is a nonprofit organization.
The Hall of Fame was formed in 1997, with 36 inductees in the inaugural class.
To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2006 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.
To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.
Visit napahighhof.org for more information.
Napa High needs coaches for JV boys hoops, spring sports
Napa High School needs a JV boys basketball head coach as well as head coaches for its track and field, badminton and boys lacrosse programs.
It is a chance to work with Athletic Director Darci Ward, who as head coach of the Napa High girls basketball program from 2003-18 guided the Grizzlies to nine Monticello Empire League championships and a 122-38 MEL record, a 295-149 overall record, and several CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoff appearances highlighted by a runner-up finish in 2005-06.
Email Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org or visit edjoin.org for more information about the openings.
NV Baseball Club taking signups through Oct. 9; tryouts Oct. 23
Napa Valley Baseball Club Spring 2022 registration is open. Tryouts will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville. Tryouts are open to all Napa County players who have aged out of Little League Majors and have begun the seventh or eighth grade during the 2021-22 school year.
Registration must be completed online only, and a non-refundable registration fee of $25 paid to cover insurance, by visiting bit.ly/3x6xi41 by Oct. 9; no walk-up registration will be allowed.
See napavalleybaseballclub on Facebook or Instagram for updates and more information.
