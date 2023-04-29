The Boys Junior Olympic Optional Team at Napa’s Mastery of Sports has completed its 2023 regular season and is sending four gymnasts to the postseason.

Ethan Exum had a phenomenal regular season in his first year at Level 9, with three first-place finishes and numerous seconds. His outstanding performance at the state competition led to his qualification for the All-Star Team at the regional championships in Reno.

His continued solid work ethic resulted in regional scores high enough to qualify him to compete in this weekend’s Western Championships, which started Friday and wrap up Sunday in Galveston, Texas.

Sam Oryn had a superb season as a second-year Level 9 competitor. He had several first- and second-place finishes and his high level of consistency at all of the regular-season meets led to a strong finish at the state championships. He is also competing this weekend in Texas.

Morgan Stump had an incredible regular season at Level 10. His consistency with competing in events resulted in several top-three placements throughout the season. He headed the team with leadership both in and out of the gym and achieved his best all-around score at the regionals in Reno. Stump will go on to compete against the best Level 10 gymnasts in the country at the national championships on May 9-14 in Oklahoma City.

Also at Level 10, Leif Halstead had an amazing season despite an early injury. He showed brave resilience to earn his best overall score at the regionals in Reno, which led to his qualification for the nationals in Oklahoma City.

The Boys Optional Team is coached by Bogi Michovsky.

Mastery of Sports, located at 253 Walnut St. in Suite A, is the only fully equipped gymnastics and Ninja facility in the Napa Valley and remains one of the largest gymnastics facilities in Northern California.

It features state-of-the-art equipment supporting both gymnastics team training and its newly expanded Mastery of Ninja facility. It offers girls and boys classes ranging from toddler to adults, and at all skill levels from beginner through elite. Visit masteryofsports.com for more information.

Prolific Academy Basketball Camps start June 12

Prolific Academy basketball training programs are scheduled to run from June 12 until the end of July at Napa Christian Campus of Education.

Two age-group programs, Prolific Academy and Prolific Junior Academy, will involve training with coaching staff and players from the 2023 Grind Session World Champion Prolific Prep team. Both academies offer places for athletes to eat, sleep and train.

Both programs can be tailored to a son’s or daughter’s needs. They range from 1-3 workouts a day, with commuter, full-day, overnight or single-workout packages. The highly structured training schedule can include over five hours of player development each day, enabling athletes the ability to maximize their focus and their results.

The camps are for players ages 13 and older. Younger prospects are advised to sign up for the junior program. Any parent who feels their child would like to be moved up to the older division because of skill level should contact the staff at prolificsummeracademy@gmail.com or (707) 849-1212.

Visit prolificprep.org and click Training to sign up or for more information.

Napa High Hall of Fame accepting nominations through April 30

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its class of 2023. The deadline is April 30.

Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.

To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2005 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.

To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.

Visit napahighhof.org for more information.

Vintage taking nominations for 10th Hall of Fame class through May 1

The Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its 2023 class, its 10th group of inductees. Nominations will be accepted through Monday, May 1. The induction ceremony is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Elks Lodge in Napa.

Individuals may be nominated in one of the three following categories: athlete, coach, or special/other. To be eligible for induction as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Vintage High at least 15 years ago (class of 2008 or before), participated in at least one interscholastic sport at a varsity level while a student at Vintage High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible for induction as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic team at Vintage High, been employed by or contributed services to Vintage High for at least five years and no longer be a coach at VHS, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible for induction in the special/other category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at Vintage High, contributed in some substantial and significant way to the improvement of the Vintage High athletic program, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

The submission fee per nomination is $25, with checks made payable to the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation. Nominations are to be mailed to Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa, CA 94558, Attention: Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame.

For more information, email Cam Neal, president of the Hall of Fame committee, at cneal@nvusd.org.

