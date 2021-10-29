Napa Valley Sports Capsule: McKnight, D’Adamo on SportsVine Oct. 30

The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, is scheduled to have Prolific Prep of Napa Christian boys basketball head coach Billy McKnight and Napa Valley sports blogger and freelance sports writer Vince D’Adamo as the guests of host Cam Neal this Saturday, Oct. 30

Prolific Prep, coming off a season-opening 2-1 performance at a Las Vegas tournament on Oct. 15-17, will play its first two home games Nov. 6-7 at Napa Valley College. Neal, the Vintage High athletic director, said D’Adamo will “add some insight on all things prep sports — specifically Big Game 50.”

Duey Green, Rick Vasquez and Bob Chance, Dino Alessio and Kyle Foster, and Kent Fry also rotate as hosts of the show, which repeats at 11 a.m. each following Wednesday.

Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups continue Oct. 30

Optimist Youth Basketball, back for its 42nd season in Napa after not having a season in 2020-21 because of COVID-19 restrictions, will hold sign-ups for the 2021-22 season from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 and from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3.

All sign-ups will be at the Napa Valley College gym and masks will be required. The age groups are 7th-8th Grade Boys, 9th-10th Grade Boys, 11th-12th Grade Boys, and 6th-8th Grade Girls.

The season is scheduled to start Dec. 4.

Visit napaoyb.org to sign up online. The cost is $100 per player for an eight-game season. Scholarships are given upon request, but everyone must pay at least $20. If the season is not held, refunds will be provided.

Everyone who signs up is placed on a team, gets a uniform with the sponsor’s name, and is guaranteed playing time, regardless of skill or ability to pay. If there are not enough girls to form their own league, they will be placed on a boys team if they so choose. Teams practice one night a week and play on Saturdays at the Napa Valley College gym or Silverado Middle School gym.

The league started in 1979 with 40 players on four co-ed 7th and 8th grade teams. The program has expanded to grades 6-12 and thousands of young athletes have participated over the years. Volunteers who have coached in OYB include Steve Potter, Brad Wagenknecht, Dylan Leach, Joe Donohoe, Kevin Thom and Steve Hasty.

State mandates require that everyone, including players, coaches, officials, and fans, wear a mask, even if vaccinated.

For information on the 6th-8th Grade program, call Jake Wilson at 738-8115. For more on the high school division, call Parker Hall at 252-0739.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Saturdays, Tuesdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.