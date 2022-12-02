Napa Valley Sports Capsule: MMA returning to Napa Valley Expo on Saturday

SF Combat will hold its 10th mixed martial arts event of the year, SFC 9 Holiday Smash, on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Napa County Expo, 575 Third St., Napa.

Doors at Chardonnay Hall open at 4 p.m. and the first of 12 bouts is scheduled for 5 p.m. General admission is $65, with VIP seats for $110.

The promoters said they are hoping to make it the biggest single-day toy drive in Napa along with SF Combat’s biggest MMA event of 2022. They said every person who brings a toy will receive a $5 discount on their admission, noting that they normally have 600 to 800 spectators per show.

Yountville Little League meeting Monday

Yountville Little League will hold its winter meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in the Yountville Community Center.

Any adult person actively interested in furthering the objectives of Yountville Little League may become a Regular Volunteer Member for the 2023 season and is invited to attend the winter meeting to register their membership and maintain eligibility to be a nominee and/or vote for the Board of Directors at the league’s general meeting on Jan. 10.

The membership fee for Regular Members is $1 and is non-refundable. For parents who have registered their children for the upcoming season, their membership fee is included in the registration fee for their child. For those members who do not have participating children in the league, in addition to the $1 membership fee a $50 donation is highly encouraged but not mandatory. Background checks apply.

For more information, visit yountvillelittleleague.com or the Yountville Baseball page on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @yville_ll, or contact the league office at Yountvillebaseball@gmail.com or 510) 899-1628.

Optimist Youth Basketball signups online, by phone

Sign-ups for Optimist Youth Basketball, a Napa league, continue for the 9th-10th Grade and 11th-12th Grade divisions by going online at napaoyb.org or calling Parker Hall at (707) 287-1451. Players are allowed to play with friends on the same team. Girls are welcome.

Prolific Prep hoop camps Dec. 19-22

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, an elite high school boys basketball program, will host its Xmas Holiday Basketball Camp Dec. 19-22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The cost is $199 for all four days, or $60 for walk-ups per day.

For more information, email prolificprepinfo@gmail.com or call (707) 849, 1212.

Napa Valley steps up for Anderson

The Anderson and Bard families thank the Napa community for giving them the means to obtain the best medical treatments available for former Napa High swim standout Presley Anderson as she battles stage 4 lung cancer.

They extend a special thank you to Torrey Sims for initiating and organizing the GoFundMe page and creating the website in support of her best friend.

They thank Tom and Jennifer Sims for their endless efforts in organizing and running the golf tournament fundraiser at Napa Valley Country Club, which would not have been possible without them. The food donations and logistics of keeping everyone happy and fed were made possible by Cody Cotten. They would also like to thank everyone who participated in the fundraiser for Presley by donating, purchasing raffle tickets, playing golf, working at the event and giving of their time.

They thank sponsors IPL Plastics, Benchmark Civil Construction, Adobe Lumber, Napa’s Riverfront, Channel Lumber, Huckfeldt Family, A&F Electric and James and Jill Barrett, and the community business involvement of Napa Running Company, Miyamo, Billco’s Billiards, Ox and the Fox, and Stones Bar and Lounge.

The food and beverage donations were organized by Cody Cotten’s efforts. They also thank Jay Bakker, Squeeze Inn, Matt Peck, Heretic Brewery, Michael Holcomb, Pizza Oven, Joel Cazares, El Titi Carnitas and BBQ, Jorge Lopez, Coca-Cola and P.J Kennedy, Hop Valley Brewing, the Browns Valley Market meat department, Chrissy and Patty Cotten, Jesus “Chuy” Martinez, Tyson Allen, Casey Cates, Dante Street, Kim Stallcop, Leann McLean and Wyatt Lang King.

They thank Bonnie Mott and Cindy Boyett for heading and organizing the donations for a raffle event made possible by the donations of many.

They also thank Kari Sherfield, Rick and Mary Harbison, Brock Bowers, Faust Wine Tasting, La Rouge,

Troy and Claire Jolliffe, Denise Mulas at Evolution, Downtown Joe’s, Peyton Mott, Gotts, Boho, Vermeil Wine Tasting, Miyamo, Regusci Wines, Mary Bakken, Pride Wines, Carolyn Rasmussen, Brian Banducci at Safe Rides, Dennington Dental, Donam Winery, Ellie Grageda, Kitchen Door, Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa Golf Course, Napa Valley Bike Tours, WhiteWater Adventures, Dwelley Farms, Brix Restaurant, Cordeiros, Allegria, Coles, Young Ridge Wines, JCB Wines, Fume, Bang Salon, Napa Wine Train, Joseph Phelps, Flora Springs, Warriors, Il Posto, Hall Wines, Walt Wines, Reynolds Winery, Soda Canyon Store, Lawler’s Liquors and Deli, Hop Creek, Bloom, Venus Nails, Craig Williamson, Larkfield Wines, Caymus

Igneous Wine, Monday Bakery, Pressley Vineyards, Fortunati Vineyards, Gallica Wines, Chardonnay Golf Club, “Rooter Bob” Zanardi and Jan Hughes.