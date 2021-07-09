Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Napa American 9-10s finish 1-2

The Napa American Little League 9-10 All-Star baseball team went 1-2 at the District 53 Tournament at American Canyon last week.
After falling 11-0 to eventual champion Sonoma in the first round of the double-elimination tournament on June 26, Napa American downed Napa National 8-1 on June 29. But Napa American couldn’t get past St. Helena on July 1, falling 13-12.
Against Napa National, Brix Leach drew two walks and scored twice, Alex Winkler doubled and scored, Jack Bottari, Jack Douglas, Jake Tarap and Noah Lavorico each singled and scored in a four-run fourth, Hudson Parker singled, and Abram Alvarez walked twice, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run.
Also on the team were Andrew Keller, Brayden Bushby, JP Wicks, William Barrett, Cordero Ochoa and Sebastian Cadle.
Assisting manager Jeff Parker were coaches Tanner Bushby, Jeff Tarap, Brian Bottari and Ramon Ochoa.
Napa High needs varsity, JV coaches
Napa High School has varsity head coach openings for girls volleyball and boys lacrosse and JV coach openings for boys basketball and girls basketball.
Email Athletic Director Darci Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org or visit edjoin.org for more information.
Habitat for Humanity Holding ‘Swing Fore Homes’ Golf Tournament
Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity will host its "Swing Fore Homes" Golf Tournament at Chardonnay Golf Club in American Canyon on Friday, July 30 to raise money to help build homes for hard-working low-income families.
A shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. The tournament format is four-person scramble and has divisions for mixed teams (two men and two women), men’s teams and women’s teams.
There will also be interactive holes, raffle prizes, and a chance to win a new car with a hole-in-one. The winner will choose either a 2021 Subaru Forester or 2021 Subaru Outback or Forester donated by Fairfield Subaru.
The $175 entry fee includes breakfast, lunch and drinks, tee prizes, first- and second-place awards, and Closet to the Pin and Longest Drive contest prizes.
The registration deadline is July 16. Mail golf registration, and make checks payable, to Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity, 5130 Fulton Avenue, Suite R, Fairfield, CA 94533. Visit solanonapahabitat.org/golf-2021 to register. For more information contact Tracy Moresi-Lorentzen at tmoresi@solanonapahabitat.org or 342-6328.
Habitat’s mission is to bring people together to build affordable homes for hard-working, low-income families, saying it offers “a hand up, not a handout.” Its next build is a three-home project in Fairfield. For more information, call 422-1948.
Peter Stoppello Memorial Golf Day at Eagle Vines Aug. 21
Caen Healy and Drake Holman will honor one of their fellow 2016 Napa High graduates, Peter Stoppello, by hosting a Memorial Golf Day on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Eagle Vine Golf Club.
The entry fee for the four-person scramble tournament is $100. Of each fee, $20 will be donated to the Taylor Stoppello Education Fund, which was set up after Stoppello, 23, passed away unexpectedly on April 19.
They hope to have 80 golfers for the tournament, which will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start. There will also be Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests on the course and a silent auction and prize afterward.
Visit petersgolfday.org to register for the tournament and/or to make a donation.
