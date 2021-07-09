Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Napa American 9-10s finish 1-2

Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity will host its "Swing Fore Homes" Golf Tournament at Chardonnay Golf Club in American Canyon on Friday, July 30 to raise money to help build homes for hard-working low-income families.

A shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. The tournament format is four-person scramble and has divisions for mixed teams (two men and two women), men’s teams and women’s teams.

There will also be interactive holes, raffle prizes, and a chance to win a new car with a hole-in-one. The winner will choose either a 2021 Subaru Forester or 2021 Subaru Outback or Forester donated by Fairfield Subaru.

The $175 entry fee includes breakfast, lunch and drinks, tee prizes, first- and second-place awards, and Closet to the Pin and Longest Drive contest prizes.

The registration deadline is July 16. Mail golf registration, and make checks payable, to Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity, 5130 Fulton Avenue, Suite R, Fairfield, CA 94533. Visit solanonapahabitat.org/golf-2021 to register. For more information contact Tracy Moresi-Lorentzen at tmoresi@solanonapahabitat.org or 342-6328.