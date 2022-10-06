Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame turns 25 on Oct. 22

The 25th anniversary of the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Embassy Suites Napa Valley, 1075 California Blvd, Napa.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. after which 1997 inductees Ed Burke (class of 1958, Les Franco (class of 1962) and Sheri Jennum (class of 1981), 1999 inductees Rich Harbison (class of 1983) and Barbara Franco (coach), 1999 inductee Darlene Ah-Mau Kempin (class of 1984) and 2016 inductee Tim Mulligan (coach) are scheduled to speak.

"While we typically induct new members to our Hall of Fame and introduce scholarship winners, such will not be the case at this dinner," read a statement from the NHS Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation Board of Directors. "The event has been set aside to commemorate our 25 years as a Hall, and is exclusively for Hall of Fame members and their family, friends, and community supporters.

"Please join us on Oct. 22, and plan to attend this celebratory dinner where you can meet up with our members who span many years of Napa High School athletic history, and catch up with longtime friends. As seating is limited, we strongly urge you to sign up promptly. We look forward to seeing you and celebrating our 25th anniversary."

Cost is $75 for adults or $25 for ages 12 and younger. The sign-up deadline is Saturday, Oct. 15. Visit napahighhof.org or contact Carol Stein at csstein@pacbell.net or (707) 815-3159 for tickets or more information.

The NHSAHOF has installed 164 inductees since 1997 — 143 athletes, 11 coaches, and 10 in a special category.

Other living inductees from the first five induction classes are 1949 grad Bruce Cassayre (1997), 1952 grad Mel Boybosa (1999), 1958 grad Jesse Pittore (1999), 1959 grads Marshall Jaeger (1999), John Rawlins (1998) and Bill Robertson (2000), 1960 grads Mike Kroplin (1997) and Arlie Lloyd (2001), 1961 grad Jeff Loudon (1997), 1962 grad Rich Robertson (2000), 1964 grads Shev Aguilar (1999) and Paul Vallerga (1997), 1970 grads Warren Brusstar (1997) and Mark Lye (1997), 1971 grads Jim Henry (1998), Stuart Humpert (1998) and Barry Young (1998), and 1972 grads Russ Schamun (1997) and Stewart Walkenhorst (1997).

They also include 1973 grads Mike Delmonico (1998) and Bruce Tonascia (1997), 1974 grads Tim Scheidecker (1998) and Eric Tye (1997), 1975 grads Tom LeMasters (1997) and Matt Moon (1998), 1976 grads Steve Clerici (1997) and Rick Worel (1998), 1977 grad Bob Porter (2001), 1979 grad David Burns (1999), 1980 grad Tish Johnson (1997), 1981 grads Gregory Lane Johnson (1999) and Robert McDonald (1999), 1982 grads Randy Franck (1999), Robert Lundeen (1998) and Jack Stout (1998), 1983 grads Craig Lundeen (1998) and Thomas Sly (2000), 1984 grad Tracey Emberley (1999), 1986 grads Justin Aaron (2001) and Rory Robertson (2001) and, in the special category, Bruce McCall (2001).

The next five induction classes also include 1987 grad Lani Ah-Mau (2002), 1988 grads Kelly Hull (2003) and Troy Tallman (2003), 1989 grads Carla Fish (2004), Matt Franco (2004) and Mark Lundeen (2006), 1989 grads Troy Mott (2004), Todd Pridy (2004) and Marty Atkinson Simpson (2004), 1990 grad Jenna Mello Scripps (2005) and 1991 grad Erica Ahmann (2006).

Still alive from the next five classes are 1986 grad Lori Cook (2008), 1993 grads Tristan Austin-Ruiz (2009) and Danielle Nelson Parrish (2008), 1995 grad Darci Lewis Ward (2010), 1996 grads Katie Fontana Abbott (2011), Brooke Dunton (2011), Keri Starr Nelson Hamby (2011) and Derek Stephens (2011), coaches Mike Brown (2010), Jerry Dunlap (2020) and Bob Herlocker (2010) and, in the special category, J.C. Pickett, M.D. (2007) and Glenn Hughes (2010).

From the next five induction classes are 1970 grad Bill Ringer (2013), 1987 grads Jodi Hoyer (2012) and Jim Link (2012), 1995 grad Jose 'Pepe' Medina (2015), 1996 grads Jake Duckworth (2012) and Jim Nelson (2012), 1997 grads Alynda Franco Davis (2012), Kamron Jones (2015) and Kori Reid (2014), 1998 grad Kristi Nelson Crickmore (2013), 1999 grads Mandy Stephens Huggins (2014) and Matt Yourkin (2014), and 2001 grad Michael Stephens (2016).

The most recent inductees also include 1972 grad Ron Fisher (2020), 1976 grad Carlos Gonzalez (2021), 1982 grad Bill Merrill (2018), 1988 grad Jillian Imrie (2019), 1991 grad Brent Farris (2018), 1995 grad Michael Blair (2017), 1995 grad Jay Suesens (2017), 2001 grad Ed Blanton (2020), 2002 grad Michael Yanover (2018), 2003 grads Michael "Buddy" Connor Jr. (2020) and Joe LeMasters (2019), 2004 grads Jessi Emery Gibson (2020) and Michael Gibson (2020), Coach Joe Richmond (2021) and, in the special category, Bob Chance (2019), Don Inglis (2019), Marty James (2021) and Ira C. Smith (2020).

Calistoga High needs basketball coaches

Calistoga High School has openings for varsity head coach and assistant coach for each of its boys and girls basketball programs, which are to begin holding practices in early November.

Look up Calistoga at edjoin.org for more information.

Evolve Volleyball holding open gyms through October

Evolve Volleyball is holding open gyms on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings through October so players can prepare for the club’s team tryouts scheduled Nov. 5-6.

Visit evolvevolleyballclub.com for more details.

Justin-Siena needs girls soccer coaches

The Justin-Siena High School girls soccer program has openings for junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant coach for the 2022-23 winter season, which begins Oct. 31 and typically runs through the end of February.

The coaches will need to attend weekly training sessions and games and should have an understanding of technical and physical development of the players. Prior coaching experience is preferred.

Send a resume to ebfranco@justin-siena.org if interested in either position.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.